Access Copyright, a non-profit that distributes royalties to authors, visual artists and publishers in Canada for the use of their works by schools, businesses and governments, said Thursday it was downsizing after more than a decade of what is has described as dwindling royalty income as a result of 2012 copyright reforms.

The non-profit licenses books and other creative works to those larger organizations, but has maintained for years that the 2012 changes, which under the Stephen Harper Conservatives expanded the definition of how people can use copyrighted materials without being accused of infringement, reduced the amount of royalties it collects. It uses part of those royalties to pay for overhead costs.

The federal Liberals, in office since 2015, have since promised their own Copyright Act reforms, but have yet not explicitly addressed Access Copyright’s concerns, the non-profit said.

The vast majority of authors don’t make a living off of books alone, and Canada’s relatively small size means its creators often make even less compared to those in major markets such as the United States – meaning additional income is often crucial to both creators and their publishers.

Access Copyright said in its most recent annual report that it distributed $6.4-million to rightsholders in 2022 and had $6.1-million in expenses.

Beyond the use of books and other works by schools and other organizations, Access Copyright also licenses works for public libraries to allow photocopies of individual book chapters, newspaper articles, and short stories, plays and essays.

Access Copyright said Thursday that Canadian creators and publishers “have been deprived of over $200 million in unpaid royalties under tariffs certified by the Copyright Board of Canada.” It said that “mass, systemic free copying” of works – outside of Quebec, which has a separate system – had seen its total royalty distributions fall by 79 per cent.

In a press release, Writers’ Union of Canada CEO John Degen wrote: “The government has promised to fix the gaps in the Act many times, but we are still waiting for meaningful change. In the meantime, a key market has disappeared and, with it, countless Canadian stories.”

But critics including internet-law expert and Canada Research Chair Michael Geist have argued that Access Copyright’s push for copyright changes since the 2012 reforms have been misleading.

“While Access Copyright is quick to blame the government, the reality is that its copyright licence offers relatively little value in the market given the many digital alternatives,” he told The Globe.

“Education has made massive investments in licensing over the past decade as it transitions to digital, and the Access Copyright licence no longer provided sufficient value for the scarce education dollars. That means there is payment for works, but just not through the intermediary that is Access Copyright.”

A spokesperson for Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, whose departments jointly oversee copyright policy, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Access Copyright did not immediately respond to questions about how much it would be downsizing.