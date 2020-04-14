 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Books

Alex Trebek's memoir to be released on July 21, one day before his 80th birthday

NEW YORK
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Alex Trebek speaks at a ceremony honouring Harry Friedman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles, Calif., on Nov. 1, 2019.

Richard Shotwell/The Associated Press

Alex Trebek, diagnosed last year with stage four pancreatic cancer, has written a memoir.

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that The Answer Is: Reflections on My Life will come out July 21, the day before his 80th birthday.

According to the publisher, the longtime Jeopardy! host will share “Illuminating personal anecdotes” along with thoughts on everything from his favourite guests to spirituality and philanthropy.

“I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year,” Trebek writes in his book.

