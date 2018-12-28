Aline Kominsky-Crumb tore details from life for her comics Love That Bunch

Love That Bunch

By Aline Kominsky-Crumb

Aline Kominsky-Crumb Published by Drawn & Quarterly, 212 pages, $32.95

Story continues below advertisement

When Aline Kominsky-Crumb’s rough-hewn, torn-from-life comics were first collected in 1990, the cover insisted, “Read this book! It’s cheaper than therapy.” Now that Love That Bunch is being reissued as a deluxe hardcover edition with extensive additional content, the slogan holds even truer. As Kominsky-Crumb dredges up hilarious, horrendous experiences from her girlhood growing up in 1950s Long Island, her coming-of-age in the hippie counterculture and her own attempts at raising a family in Reaganite California, she bears her soul, busts taboos and breaks new ground for women in comics, all at once. Readers familiar with one of the most influential cartoonists of our time – it’s hard to imagine comics such as Fun Home or Diary of a Teenage Girl without her, let alone the comedy of Lena Dunham or Broad City – may already know to cherish this work, but the book’s publication is also sure to captivate and inspire an entirely new generation. Aline Kominsky-Crumb spoke to The Globe about her life, her legacy, and the therapeutic value of her comics.

On where her wild art and scathing humour come from:

My grandfather took me to see all these famous Jewish comedians when I was a kid, like Joey Bishop and Jackie Mason. I came from that narrative Jewish storytelling kind of humour – very critical and self-deprecating. I always drew funny drawings of the people around, and little social satires. I always kept notebooks, but I never thought about it as my art. When I was going to art school in the sixties it was all about abstract expressionism, which was totally unrelatable. Gradually, as I realized how irrelevant the fine art movement during that time was to me, comedy became more important to me as a form of expression.

On breaking in to underground comics in the early seventies:

When I finished art school, I moved to San Francisco because I wanted to get involved in the underground comics scene. Just when I got there they happened to be putting together the first women’s comic, and they were desperately looking for work, because there were no women cartoonists – it didn’t exist. There wasn’t a tradition – this was the beginning of it. It was a window of opportunity and I was really lucky to have been in that place, at that time. I didn’t try to start a new movement or anything. It’s only now, people say to me, “Oh, you started this autobiographical comics movement, and four generations later all these women are doing that, and how do you feel about that?” I wasn’t aware I was starting anything. I just wanted to be part of something.

Who is the Bunch?

The Bunch is my alter ego. My husband, Robert Crumb, had created a character called Honeybunch Kaminski before he met me, so a lot of people started calling me Honeybunch because my last name is Kominsky. At first, I thought it was kind of nice, but after a while I found it very irritating. This one journalist met me and said – he was French – “Oh, zee Honeybunch, she draws zee comics too. So cute!” That was so annoying I decided to make a totally grotesque character that had nothing cute about it, and that was the Bunch. It was the anti-Honeybunch. It was very negative, like, “I’m really ugly, I’m really gross, and I’m really horrible. Do you still love me?” Just pushing it to its limits.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Who is Blabette?

Blabette is based on my mother. It’s not how I’d see my mother now, because I’m 70, my mother’s 90, and my mother has evolved into a very different, much nicer person. And I’m a much more accepting, less angry person, after 24 years of yoga and lots of therapy and writing mean comics about my family. But in my 20s I was very angry at her for my having a less-than-perfect childhood, and for all the female body-image problems she put on me, which were her own problems. Blabette was the result of that anger.

On her novella-length story My Very Own Dream House, new to this edition, about the houses she’s lived in:

That story was particularly difficult, because after about 12 pages I couldn’t see how it was going to end. I said, “Put it away,” because it was meandering. I was kind of lost. I thought, “If I think of an ending to this story, I’ll work on it again.” Then, in 2001, two months after 9/11, there was a plane that crashed into the first house that I grew up in, on Long Island. That was the ending of my story. Unfortunately, the people that had bought the house from my family were killed in that crash, so it was a horrible ending. I felt like I made it happen. The story ended up being so long because it was a very complicated story of my whole life, but also because I was dreading doing that ending. I was dragging it out, and putting more and more and more detail in, to avoid having to actually draw death – which I never drew in my stories.

On what motivates her work:

Pain. [Laughs.] And anger, and a way to express that. What drives it, first, is a very strong, negative emotion that all expressionistic art is based on. It’s getting the agony out there. And then, a lot of Jewish humour is about suffering and I consider myself a Jewish comic. So once the suffering is there, then I want to make it funny, too.

Story continues below advertisement

This interview has been edited and condensed.