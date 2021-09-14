 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Books

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

American authors Lockwood, Powers and Shipstead among six finalists for Booker Prize for fiction

Jill Lawless
LONDON
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Author Patricia Lockwood, in Savannah, Ga., on Jan. 28.

LESLIE RYANN MCKELLAR/The New York Times

Novels that explore historical injustices, the nature of consciousness and the dizzying impact of the internet are among six finalists for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction.

Three books by American authors are on the shortlist announced Tuesday for the £50,000 ($69,000) prize: Patricia Lockwood’s social media-steeped novel “No One is Talking About This,” Maggie Shipstead’s aviator saga “Great Circle” and Richard Powers’ “Bewilderment,” the story of an astrobiologist and his neurodivergent son.

Powers won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 2019 for eco-epic “The Overstory,” which was also a 2018 Booker Prize finalist.

Story continues below advertisement

Patricia Lockwood’s first novel follows a Twitter-addicted woman facing personal tragedy

Three other contenders explore historical traumas: Sri Lankan author Anuk Arudpragasam’s tale of war and its aftermath, “A Passage North”; South African writer Damon Galgut’s story of racism and reckoning, “The Promise”; and British/Somali writer Nadifa Mohamed’s miscarriage-of-justice story “The Fortune Men,” set among dockers in 1950s Cardiff.

Historian Maya Jasanoff, who is chairing the judging panel, said the shortlist was immersive, global and “engages with matters of life and death, which feels quite poignant and pertinent in this catastrophic year.”

Founded in 1969, the Booker Prize has a reputation for transforming writers’ careers, and was originally open to British, Irish and Commonwealth writers. Eligibility was expanded in 2014 to all novels in English published in the U.K.

The judging panel winnowed their list from 158 novels. Some of the highest-profile novels of the year didn’t make the cut, most notably Nobel literature laureate Kazuo Ishiguro’s “Klara and the Sun,” which had featured on the 13-book longlist. Ishiguro is a four-time Booker nominee and won the prize in 1989 for “The Remains of the Day.”

Other highly praised works on the longlist that fell by the wayside include British novelist Francis Spufford’s “Light Perpetual” and British/Canadian writer Rachel Cusk’s “Second Place.”

Only one British writer, Mohamed, made the final six, a fact likely to spark debate in the U.K. about whether the prize is becoming U.S.-dominated.

“The Booker Prize is the great leveller,” said Nigerian writer Chigozie Obioma, one of the judges. “If we don’t have any British writers, it is just a coincidence. We are not making any statement.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies