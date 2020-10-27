 Skip to main content

Ann Hui’s Chop Suey Nation wins two major book awards

A memoir featuring small-town Chinese restaurants and the families who run them in Canada has won two major book awards.

Canadian journalist Ann Hui’s Chop Suey Nation: The Legion Cafe and Other Stories from Canada’s Chinese Restaurants took a top prize in this year’s Taste Canada Awards.

The book was the Gold winner in the Culinary Narratives category of the annual awards.

It has also won the Literary/Historical Food Writing category of the International Association of Culinary Professionals’ 2020 Cookbook Awards.

Douglas & McIntyre describes Chop Suey Nation as “a travelogue, culinary investigation, family memoir and cultural commentary.”

Hui drove across Canada to write the story, which looks at the importance of Chinese restaurants in Canadian history, including the one run by her parents before she was born.

The Vancouver-born, Toronto-based writer is The Globe and Mail’s national food reporter.

