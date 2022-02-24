Anna Pitoniak is a fluid writer who knows her strengths and sticks to them.Handout

Though their settings have varied, Anna Pitoniak’s three novels have all been about peering behind the curtain at those who hold power, and about the moral complexity privilege can engender. That’s especially true of the Canadian-American writer’s espionage-inflected Our American Friend, about a White House reporter, Sofie Morse, who’s about to step back from her job covering impulsive, unpredictable U.S. president, Henry Caine (a barely veiled Trump surrogate), when she gets a tantalizing offer: penning a biography of the mysterious, foreign-born first lady, Lara Caine. Pitoniak spoke to the Globe by Zoom from her home in New York.

Where and when did you come up with the idea for this novel?

In the spring of 2016, before Trump was elected, I read this profile of Melania Trump in Esquire magazine. She didn’t co-operate, didn’t give the writer any access and she’s been very private and secretive about her past. But one detail stuck with me and snagged in my imagination, which was that growing up in Yugoslavia – a society where a lot of people aren’t well off – her father was a member of the communist party and had this pretty cushy job. I think he was overseeing production at a factory, which meant that Melania’s family lived in relative comfort. I found myself thinking: This is a woman who grew up with this kind of ideology, benefited from it in some fashion and then decades later she winds up on the opposite side of the world in an opposite culture and ideology. Did something happen between those two things?

How much did your research, which sounds like it was copious, drive the story?

At first I was just reading about the Cold War and the KGB and CIA in very broad-strokes fashion, and in that process little things caught my attention. I absorbed a lot of details along the way that helped me picture and conceive of Lara in a more realistic fashion. I realized that if her father was a spy for the KGB and they lived in Paris in the 1980s they would live in this neighbourhood, in this kind of apartment. She would meet these kinds of people. And so the research really informed the kind of granular reality of who this character was. I loved the research process. I’ve always loved spy fiction, been interested in the Cold War. John le Carré is one of my favourite writers, so this was my way of starting to dip a toe into that world.

You visited CIA headquarters in Langley?

There’s quite a robust tradition of this: the CIA will meet with novelists or screenwriters to help them get the texture of the world right and dispel certain common misconceptions. I had a lot of highly specific questions about how a teenage girl might be recruited by a CIA officer stationed in Paris in the 1980s, and they made it clear to me that she would have to be 18 years old, and she would have to make the first move, in a certain sense. Those were changes I had to make to the story, and it was interesting because it also allowed me to give Lara more agency in the decisions she makes. It was less about this American sneaking up on her and trying to lure her into working for the CIA, and more her really burning with this anger that fuelled her to want to know, and wanting to figure out how to help.

What are your own feelings about Melania? Did they evolve over the course of Trump’s presidency?

My feelings about her have always been fairly consistent in that I find parts of her fascinating and parts of her repellent. If you want to get the measure of a person and understand who they really are, for the most part you just look at their actions. And she’s married to the guy, she’s been married to him for a long time. If she didn’t want to be married to him she wouldn’t be, but this is where the deliciousness of writing about espionage and things not being what they appear comes into play for me. Most of the time you can just assume that the person is broadcasting who they really are through their actions, but sometimes they’re concealing something else. That was what I wanted to explore; like, what if it’s all a front? What if the real story is hiding in plain sight?

You don’t seem to be a fan of the Trumps. How did you approach the issue of creating empathy for this Melania-adjacent character?

The kind of moral and ethical questions brought about by that time, this time we’re still in, informed the story I was writing; one of them being: does it make you a bad person to be interested in a person like Lara Caine? Sofie wrestles with this a lot as she’s writing the biography. Do I extend this person empathy? Do I extend her sympathy? Am I somehow contributing to the problems in this country by choosing to write about her? Does that make me complicit in what she’s doing? Those questions were all very much top of mind, even though for me personally, even though I wasn’t writing about the real Melania, I was writing about a fictional character who evokes her, and I never quite answered that question for myself. Which is where Sofie became such a critical character, because I knew I had to have that layer of slight removal from this woman.

In this novelistic world, you keep the Russian and U.S. leaders real up to Yeltsin and Clinton, but there’s no Putin or Obama. How did you determine where to draw that fictional line?

I wanted the current Russian leader to evoke Putin in certain ways, so that’s how I came up with [the character of] Gruzdev. Putin-Gruzdev came into power in 2000, right after Yeltsin left, so that was where I cleaved the line. And if 2000 is where I’m introducing that sliding-doors moment in Russia, the same has to hold true in the States, so I didn’t want to name and conceive of the fictional analogues to Bush and Obama and so on. It’s a question I discussed a lot with my husband: when you’re writing a story that in the past is drawing elements from the real world but in the present is fictional does it mean that other things that happened in the real world subsequent to 2000 also happen in my novel? Did 9/11 happen? Did we go to war in Iraq and Afghanistan? They’re questions I haven’t answered, but I love thinking about what else might have been different in that world of Lara Caine.

You travelled to Russia after your first draft. Did that trip affect the next one?

The most valuable thing I did in Moscow is hire this tour guide, Maria. She’d worked as an archivist in the 1980s, so she was very much on the side of glasnost, openness. I asked her what it was like to queue up for bread every day, the feeling of that. She told me about the black markets that existed right near Red Square, which are now home to Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton stores. It was interesting to see the ways in which Maria, this person who is very liberal and open, confirmed certain things you read about Russia, in terms of how they like their leaders to be strong in a certain way, for example. She’s no fan of Putin, but she said the next guy might be worse and he at least keeps things stable. It was fascinating to get glimpses into that psychology.

It’s also fascinating to think about how the things that we believe, the things that we walk around believing as a liberal American, Canadian, feel very real and very true, but are also completely slippery. Because if you turn the other way then suddenly everything that looks like good and benign can look like evil, and vice versa. Going to Russia was the first time I’d travelled somewhere that didn’t feel like part of the West. It was basically realizing like, oh, America is kind of irrelevant to the equation here. No one here really cares what America thinks, what it says, what it does. Russia is oriented toward something else. It’s playing a different game.

What’s the chance this novel gets into Melania Trump’s hands?

I think the odds of her reading this book are like minus one per cent because I don’t think she reads fiction. This was always something you could say in favour of Laura Bush: she was a great reader. She was a librarian by training and that promotes a certain amount of empathy and awareness. It doesn’t seem to me Melania is that kind of reader. If she did read would I want to know what she thinks of it? I don’t know. I think it would just be weird.

