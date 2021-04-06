 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
offer ends april 20
save over $140
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Books

Register
AdChoices

Artist Jon Claytor on the long road to sobriety and discovering ‘what I was meant to do’

Anna Stafford
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jon Claytor works at his dining room table on April 1, 2021.

Carolina Andrade/The Globe and Mail

Halifax-based artist Jon Claytor had been an oil painter his whole adult life before he traded the paint brush for an iPad stylus and became a digital comic-writer. His shift began with a cross-country drive and his struggle to get sober after years of alcohol addiction. Now he has a graphic novel coming out next year about both journeys, has written comics for the CBC about student life during the pandemic and is working on graphic novels about the Sixties Scoop.

As an oil painter, Claytor worked with Ingram Gallery in Toronto and exhibited his work in Los Angeles and Tel Aviv. But around 2012, he felt that his career had peaked; the paintings weren’t bringing in the same money they used to. In 2013, he opened a bar called Thunder and Lightning in Sackville, N.B., where he was living at the time.

Of his former careers, he says, “I call them booze jobs. I was a stay at home parent, and I was an artist, and then I opened a bar. I always made sure I had a job I could drink at.”

Story continues below advertisement

He sold the bar in 2016, realizing it wasn’t healthy for him. It wasn’t until a suicide attempt in 2018, though, that Claytor stopped drinking. “I knew if I wanted to live I was going to have to get sober.”

He got an addictions counsellor, joined a 12-step program and talked to other alcoholics. “That was the moment my life began to change,” he says. “What had sort of gotten me sober was listening to other people tell their stories.”

In September, 2019, he was a year and a half sober and accepted a residency in Cassiar Cannery, near Prince Rupert, B.C. He used the opportunity to try writing comics because of the role storytelling played in getting him sober.

He decided to drive himself to the residency, all the way from Sackville. “It was kind of like a self-centred navel-gazing exercise for a middle-aged white guy,” he says, laughing. He reflected on his addiction, sobriety and life up to that point as his road-trip soundtrack of Neil Young and the Fugees played in the background.

He documented his musings in the style of a graphic novel, posting several of the stories to his Instagram page. They depict him reflecting on his childhood, alcoholism, relationships (several of which he admits “imploded” because of the addiction) and suicide attempt.

He was born in San Francisco, and his parents came to Canada when he was a baby. He moved a lot as a kid and then again as adult, living in Sackville, Montreal and Toronto. He had three kids with his first wife and two kids with his second long-term partner.

Open this photo in gallery
Open this photo in gallery

Pages from Take The Long Way Home, an unpublished graphic novel about Claytor's road to sobriety and peace of mind.

Handout

Claytor didn’t just spend the drive reconnecting with himself. He stayed at friends’ places along the way, reaching out to people he had lost contact with because of the drinking. His adult son and daughter, who lived in Montreal and Toronto at the time, respectively, joined him for some legs of the drive. They discussed their experiences growing up and how his addiction affected them.

Story continues below advertisement

Throughout the trip, Claytor held art pop-ups across the country, displaying his paintings at various festivals and shows, to pay his way and fill his gas tank. One was in Kingston, where he met Greg Tilson, artistic director for the city’s annual Skeleton Park Arts Festival. Tilson invited him to do a residency in Kingston, drawing comics based on the people who live in the Skeleton Park neighbourhood. This opportunity would lead to what Claytor describes as an even bigger shift in his career than his cross-country drive.

After his time in B.C., Claytor returned to Sackville in March, 2020, just as COVID-19 shut the world down. He completed the Kingston residency virtually last spring, interviewing locals (found with Tilson’s help) for about 40 minutes to an hour over Zoom, then drawing comics based on their stories. The series has been released digitally and is available to view in print at the Elm Café in downtown Kingston. “It just felt like such a gift to be able to hear somebody’s story from beginning to end,” Claytor says. “I felt like I had discovered what I was meant to do.”

Claytor recently moved to Halifax, where his friend Cheyenne Henry lives. The two are in the early stages of creating graphic novels about Indigenous people affected by the Sixties Scoop and the intergenerational trauma it caused. Interview subjects include relatives of Henry, who is Ojibwe. Her mother, as well as her aunts and uncles, were split up and taken from their family in the 1960s.

Open this photo in gallery

Claytor says that his main focus is now sobriety and the support system he found in recovery.

Carolina Andrade/The Globe and Mail

Henry and Claytor met through a mutual friend and bonded through their experiences of addiction and sobriety. “He’s very intuitive and smart,” Henry says of Claytor. “I think it’s important when you’re working with Indigenous peoples ... to be a good listener, and Jon already is.”

For Claytor, all roads lead back to sobriety and the support system that he found in recovery.

“That’s the main focus of my life … sobriety and that community comes first for me, and these other things have fallen into my lap.”

Story continues below advertisement

Claytor just celebrated three years of being sober. It is a constant challenge, he says, but he knows how to get back on track when he’s struggling: human connection. “Storytelling saved my life.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies