Audio editions of 10 Giller Prize-winning books available for free for next two months

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Margaret Atwood is seen at the University of Toronto's Hart House, on Dec. 3, 2019. Atwood’s Alias Grace is one of the headliners on a list of 10 Giller Prize-winning audiobooks that an be downloaded on Audible.ca until June 28.

Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Audio editions of 10 award-winning books will be available for free over a two-month period as part of an initiative to encourage Canadians to enjoy top storytelling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The selected Scotiabank Giller Prize-winning audiobooks can be downloaded by Canadian listeners on Audible.ca until June 28, the Amazon subsidiary said Thursday in a release.

Margaret Atwood’s Alias Grace and Mordecai Richler’s Barney’s Version are two of the headliners on the list.

Other selections include Rohinton Mistry’s A Fine Balance, Alice Munro’s Runaway, Joseph Boyden’s Through Black Spruce, Johanna Skibsrud’s The Sentimentalists, Will Ferguson’s 419, Lynn Coady’s Hellgoing, Sean Michaels’s Us Conductors and Andre Alexis’s Fifteen Dogs.

The Giller Prize, founded in 1994, is presented annually to the author of the best Canadian novel or short story collection published in English.

