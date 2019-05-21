 Skip to main content

Author George R.R. Martin says Game of Thrones finale was an ending, but ‘also a beginning’

NEW YORK
The Associated Press
What’s next for Game of Thrones?

The author, whose work was adapted into the HBO series that drew a record-setting numbers of viewers for Sunday’s finale, says it’s “been a wild ride.” George R.R. Martin wrote on Monday that it “was an ending, but it was also a beginning.”

The 70-year-old says he’s working on the next installment, The Winds of Winter. He says he knows it’s late “but it will be done.” He’s just not saying when. He says A Dream of Spring will follow.

Martin says he hears people asking will it have the same ending as the show or will it be different.

Martin writes: “Well. yes. And no.” He says he’ll write it, people can read it and then everyone can “argue about it on the internet.”

