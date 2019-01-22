Author Jennifer Robson on the books that have shaped her life

Open this photo in gallery Author Jennifer Robson in 2016. Kevin Van Paassen/The Globe and Mail

Jennifer Robson is the internationally bestselling author of The Gown: A Novel of the Royal Wedding, available in bookstores now.

What did you read as a kid?

My first clear memory of a book is a children’s illustrated history of the world – I can’t recall the exact title or author. I bought it 1976 or 1977 with a book token from Blackwell’s Children’s Bookshop in Oxford, where we were living while my father was on sabbatical, and I read it until the covers fell off. My next distinct memory is of Shadow the Sheepdog by Enid Blyton. My beloved Grade 3 teacher, Jean Stewart, read it aloud to my class, and I think it was the quality of her narration, as much as the story itself, that I loved.

Story continues below advertisement

What did you read in middle school?

I never read any of the Sweet Valley High books – somehow I knew that my too-talkative self, with my Coke-bottle eyeglasses and spotty face, would have been tormented by the girls in those stories. My salvation, in true Canadian fashion, was the Anne books.

What did you read in high school?

For the most part it was piles of forgettable YA fiction and eighties-era blockbusters by Judith Krantz and Jackie Collins that I had to hide from my mum. Then, when I was 16 or 17, she gave me Lark Rise to Candleford by Flora Thompson. I was captivated by its quiet depiction of a vanishing world, of lives governed by rhythms most of us have forgotten, and of the weight of the single century that separated Laura, the narrator, from my teenaged self.

What did you read in university?

I had so much to read during the school year – I studied history and French lit as an undergraduate – that you’d think I’d have turned to escapist fluff for fun. Yet, instead I found the intestinal fortitude to plow through most of Austen, Eliot and Dickens, mainly by packing armfuls of Penguin classics on trips to Europe each summer. I should probably confess now that I never did take my father’s advice and read Buddenbrooks.

What did you read in your 30s?

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The first half of that decade was a blur of colicky babies, gritty eyes and creative stagnation. Once my kids were a bit older, I was able to spend more time reading, and that’s when I rediscovered historical fiction in a big way. Of all the books I devoured in those years, Pat Barker’s Regeneration trilogy, and specifically The Ghost Road, affected me most profoundly. Nothing I’d read before, or have read since, captures the futility of war so precisely and unflinchingly.

What are you reading right now?

I’m about halfway through The Weight of Ink by Rachel Kadish and am enjoying it tremendously. We’re appearing together at the Tucson Festival of Books in March, and the prospect of meeting her there, and conveying my admiration for her work in a sane and appropriate fashion, is already weighing upon me.

Expand your mind and build your reading list with the Books newsletter. Sign up today.