Open this photo in gallery: In 2015, UBC hired retired B.C. judge Mary Ellen Boyd to investigate sexual assault claims against Steven Galloway.DARRYL DYCK/For The Globe and Mail

Novelist Steven Galloway has won the right to bring a defamation lawsuit against a woman who has publicly alleged he raped her, in a ruling from British Columbia’s top court.

Freedom of speech is not absolute, the B.C. Court of Appeal said in a 3-0 ruling Wednesday. “The right to free expression does not confer a licence to ruin reputations,” it said, citing a 2009 Supreme Court of Canada judgment.

The court said a B.C. law meant to protect freedom of speech from abusive lawsuits could not be used to shut down Mr. Galloway’s defamation lawsuit against a woman identified as A.B. and several of her supporters, over an art show and comments posted on the Internet alleging he raped and physically assaulted A.B.

The court upheld a ruling from B.C. Supreme Court Justice Elaine Adair, who ruled in December, 2021, that leaving Mr. Galloway without access to the courts to defend his reputation would be “extreme and reckless.”

Open this photo in gallery: Steven Galloway.John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail

The long-running case has become, from one perspective, an example of “cancel culture” in the arts and universities, with Mr. Galloway, a once-bestselling author and academic, no longer teaching or writing. From another perspective, it is about casting a chill over sexual-assault survivors by spreading fear they will be sued for speaking publicly about their abusers.

The case was a major test of a B.C. law intended to protect freedom of speech against the use of defamation lawsuits to intimidate and silence. The law, similar to one in Ontario, is known as anti-SLAPP, which refers to a strategic lawsuit aimed at shutting down public participation. That law itself has become controversial, with an avalanche of cases reaching the Ontario Court of Appeal, and that court saying it was never meant as a license to smear reputations.

Mr. Galloway is a former chair of the University of British Columbia’s creative writing program. In 2016 he was fired over breach of trust and misconduct. He and a former student known as A.B. (her identity is covered by a publication ban) had sexual relations between 2011 and 2013 that he says were consensual, and she says were abusive. She complained to the university.

In 2015, UBC hired retired B.C. judge Mary Ellen Boyd to investigate. In 2016, she found that on a balance of probabilities he did not commit sexual assault or assault.

Two years later, he filed his defamation suit against A.B. and more than 20 of her supporters. A.B. and 11 others asked Justice Adair to throw out the lawsuit to protect their freedom of expression.

She dismissed the defamation case against two of the 11, and part of the case against A.B. and some of the others.

Among the expressions that Mr. Galloway sued for was an art show featuring a “rape narrative” from A.B., backed by online publicity. She also published statements such as: “It’s terrifying to try to exist in the world again, because not only is the man who raped you determined to punish you, so are many powerful people who support that man.”

Under the anti-SLAPP law, Justice Adair had to decide whether the public interest in allowing the lawsuit to go forward outweighs the public interest in protecting the expression of the ones being sued. Mr. Galloway had to show he had a strong chance of winning his lawsuit, and that A.B. and her supporters had no valid defences. Fair comment is a defence to defamation, but Justice Adair said calling someone a rapist is a statement of fact. She made no judgment on whether any sexual assaults occurred.

Joanna Birenbaum, a lawyer representing A.B., argued greater weight should be given to ensuring justice for sexual-assault victims and less to reputational harm. Letting the lawsuit proceed, she argued, would reverberate beyond B.C. and set back the reporting of sexual assault.