British scholar Julia Lovell wins McGill-run history prize for book on Maoism

Montreal, Que.
The Canadian Press
Julia Lovell won the prestigious history writing prize for a book on the global impact of Chinese communist ideology.

The Canadian Press

British scholar Julia Lovell has won a prestigious history writing prize run by McGill University for a book on the global impact of Chinese communist ideology.

The historian was awarded the US$75,000 Cundill History Prize at a Montreal gala Thursday evening.

Lovell, a professor of modern Chinese history and literature at University of London, is being recognized for Maoism: A Global History.

The runners-up are New Yorker staff writer Jill Lepore and German history professor Mary Fulbrook. Each receive US$10,000.

