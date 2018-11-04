Canada’s best writers pick their favourite Giller prize-winner

In 1994, a jury of Alice Munro, David Staines and Mordecai Richler awarded the first Giller Prize to M.G. Vassanji for The Book of Secrets. Later this month, the prestigious prize will be awarded to a Canadian author for the 25th time.

Through two and a half decades of sea change in the way we consume books in this country – publishing mergers, e-readers, Amazon – the Giller has remained a steadfast barometer of the best in Canadian literature. On its silver anniversary, a group of past winners and finalists were asked a not-so-simple question: What book is your favourite prize-winner? How do you choose a single story out of 24 great ones?

Leading up to this year’s award announcement, some of Canada’s best writers share their picks in their own words – and on Nov. 17, one book will be revealed as the Silver Giller. This week: nine books picked by nine writers, from André Alexis to Zoe Whittall

Hellgoing by Lynn Coady (2013)

Lynn Coady’s Hellgoing is the winner for me. I’m still not over the experience of reading Mean Boy, the most excellent and accurate portrait of a university creative writing program, or The Antagonist, one of the most surprising and illuminating epistolary novels I’ve ever read. But Coady’s short stories are just as compelling as her novels.

The stories in Hellgoing are achingly awkward, funny, concise, emotional without being sentimental. Out of all the Giller-winning books, many of which I’m obviously a big fan, Coady’s work stands out as uniquely deserving, and Hellgoing is the perfect example of Coady at her best.

Zoe Whittall, 2016 finalist, The Best Kind of People

The Time in Between by David Bergen (2005)

The Time in Between is a book about the Boatman family’s journey into Vietnam, which found me during my own voyage into that country. So-called “great books,” prize-winners, classics and so on, must be designated as such by the capricious edicts of reviewers, juries and, perhaps these days, bloggers.

Favourite books, however, acquire that status for each of us in an instant of recognition. Uniquely, they become beloved books to each of us, when we read them and find that they are companions, that they walk with us.

David Bergen’s characters are haunted by a wartime Vietnam of decades past, and are drawn back to a modern country, chasing ghosts. So it was with me, though in my case I was Canadian-born, and nurtured on my parents’ stories of Vietnam. The father of the Boatman family, Charles, finds solace in a wartime novel by Dang Tho. For me, the most evocative and true novel of the war itself in Vietnam is one by Bao Ninh, The Sorrow of War.

Later, when I met David and we spoke about The Time in Between, he told me that he had gone to Vietnam to find Bao Ninh, and that the fictional Dang Tho had been inspired by his search for Bao Ninh. When I heard this, again I felt a sense of recognition, a sense of conversation, for our favourite books are not just silent companions. They live in dialogue with other books, with history, with invention, with the truths we seek to both discover and reveal.

Vincent Lam, 2006 winner, Bloodletting and Miraculous Cures

The Love of a Good Woman by Alice Munro (1998)

I was in my 20s. Why do I think it was in February? I remember hunkering down with a pile of books and a pot of tea on one of those endlessly grey West Coast days, and plucking Alice Munro’s The Love of a Good Woman off the top of the stack, with no idea how it would transform my every sense of what fiction could be.

The stories were long and patient, with unexpected leaps and abrupt shifts in time that left me reeling. All of the basic unities I had come to expect and admire in short fiction – unities of time, place, point-of-view – were played with, or outright rejected, and the stories were the more true, the more right for doing so.

Written in Munro’s signature precise, tempered language, the stories are small explosions, at once visceral and elusive, haunting in their aftermaths. I don’t know about The Best of the Giller Winners; I don’t know if literature works quite like that. But The Love of a Good Woman remains, all these years later, a master class in storytelling, and one of the most blistering and affecting books I have ever read.

Esi Edugyan, 2011 winner, Half-Blood Blues

The Polished Hoe by Austin Clarke (2002)

This slow-burning powerhouse unwinds over 24 hours after Mary Gertrude Matilda Paul confesses to a murder. Unrequited love, a personal history of plantation life in Bimshire (or, Barbados) and a rich, lyrical epic told with an unerring ear for dialect and dialogue, The Polished Hoe is unflinching and devastating.

Eden Robinson, 2000 and 2017 finalist, Monkey Beach and Son of a Trickster

Half-Blood Blues by Esi Edugyan (2011)

Why Half-Blood Blues? It’s a great story well and cleanly told. But it is also another illustration of how fiction has the potential to reveal more about human nature, the human journey, than bloodless academic data.

Linden MacIntyre, 2009 winner, The Bishop’s Man

Bellevue Square by Michael Redhill (2017)

The book I’ve read most recently and the winner I know best. It’s a strange, brave and funny book. Reading it is like watching an increasingly agitated tightrope walker trying to cross between the tops of two skyscrapers. (But here, of course, it’s a soul trying to navigate between two identities.)

Bellevue Square is a great portrait of a woman struggling with sanity and, for good measure, it’s a wonderful depiction of parts of Toronto, our city.

André Alexis, 2015 winner, Fifteen Dogs

Barney’s Version by Mordecai Richler (1997)

Growing up in the backwoods of northern Alberta, closer to the Arctic Circle than the American border, I had no frame of reference whatsoever for the urban Jewish working class of Mordecai Richler’s Montreal. He might as well have been writing about Mars for all I knew, and yet the world of Duddy Kravitz et al. grabbed me like no other.

Richler’s characters resonated so deeply, were so real and raw. I understood their ambitions, their self-sabotage, their restless energy. If the key to great literature is finding the universal in the specific – easier said than done – Richler remains the master. He understood that a character doesn’t have to be likeable or sympathetic, they have to be compelling.

Barney’s Version is more than a novel, it is a feat. It brings the entire world Richler created back around; the arc from Kravitz to Panofsky is both heroic and heartbreakingly funny. And Barney’s Version is the only novel ever to win both a Giller and a Leacock, proving once again that literary merit and a sense of humour are not incompatible.

Will Ferguson, 2012 winner, 419: A Novel

Alias Grace by Margaret Atwood (1996)

I’ve been madly in love with Margaret Atwood since I discovered her books in a box in a storage room at my high school. I got a detention for reading Lady Oracle in my desk during class. This was hardly a punishment as I spent a beautiful quiet hour all to myself finishing the book after school.

When Alias Grace won the Giller Prize in 1996, I was 22 years old, and I asked for the book as a birthday present because I couldn’t afford it, but needed to possess it. I read it any free moment I had – on buses and late at night at the kitchen table when my daughter was sleeping. Grace Marks affected me so profoundly. I saw myself in her, a young girl with the whole world working against her, and yet trying to survive.

The stark reality of her short life before her arrest, in which she had managed to escape her family and search for a way to exist in the world independently before her crime, showed me a character who was monstrous only in her imagination and courage. The depth of her inner world and her refusal to tell the details of her own story, only to present a tricky narrative coached in feminine guile and innocence, seduced me entirely.

Grace’s heart was unknowable, and she had a touch of evil that was all her own. She only opened herself up to other young women. Whether or not she was a murderess was no man’s business but her own. And I loved that. The way she outwitted the world with her mercurial self and uncompromising spirit. She used the fact that she was a young girl, and the certitude that no one truly can know the heart of a young girl, to her advantage.

She turned it into one of the most beguiling, bewitching tales in fiction, one that can be read over and over and never truly be mastered. She refused to give her story away and let anyone else tell it. It was one of the reasons that I, too, began to make an art of capturing the wildest, most exciting subject of them all, the imagination and agency and sexuality of young women.

Heather O’Neill, 2014 and 2015 finalist, The Girl Who Was Saturday Night and Daydreams of Angels

The Book of Secrets by M.G. Vassanji (1994)

Going over the list of past Giller winners, I am struck by how many of them look back across the seas from this, their authors’ adopted homeland, to older homes and earlier places of significance, picking at the seams of that hyphenated patchwork we call identity. And why not, after all? What could be more Canadian than the immigrant’s story and the exploration of colonial pasts and postcolonial inheritances?

There’s Mistry’s panoramic portrait of India in A Fine Balance; Ondaatje’s fragmented tale of war and guilt in Anil’s Ghost; Clarke’s voice-driven tour-de-force of confession and accusation in The Polished Hoe, and more recently Thien’s poetic Do Not Say We Have Nothing. All are worthy winners – and worthy candidates for the Giller of Gillers. But perhaps the finest of them all is the very first, the Giller’s earliest winner, M.G. Vassanji’s The Book of Secrets.

It is a work that moves adroitly between diary and narrative, third-person and first-, mundane domestic detail and disturbing violence, tracing the subtle tissues that connect colonizer and colonized, administrator and subject, local and immigrant through bonds of desire, trauma, debt and duty – and through the magic of words, written and spoken.

Is there a Canadian work of fiction that sketches more sensitively the overlap of different worlds – of rival truths and frames of reference – and articulates the joy as well as the sense of loss of those who learn to move between them?

Dan Vyleta. 2013 finalist, The Crooked Maid