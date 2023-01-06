Book lovers, rejoice: New titles arriving this month offer riveting new stories from emerging authors and perennial favourites.

Start your year – and perhaps reading goal – off with these books for every kind of reader. Here are six Canadian fiction and non-fiction books arriving in January. (And check out another 24 titles from Canadians publishing later in 2023.)

All the Colour in the World, CS Richardson (Knopf Canada)

The Emperor of Paris author’s new novel journeys through one man’s life-long love of art.

On sale: January 17

Hold My Girl, Charlene Carr (HarperCollins)

A new mother’s biggest fear comes true almost a year after giving birth to her daughter, when she finds out her egg had been switched with another woman’s, whose life is now inescapably entwined with her own. The novel offers surprises at every turn while exposing truths of infertility.

On sale: January 24

Bad Cree, Jessica Johns (HarperCollins)

Jessica Johns’s award-winning short story is now a full-length supernatural horror novel about a young Cree woman whose dreams lead her toward self-discovery and eventually seep into reality.

On sale: January 10

Really Good, Actually, Monica Heisey (HarperCollins)

This self-deprecatingly hilarious, “anti-romantic” story of a 28-year old Toronto woman coping with a divorce gets into the pitfalls of breakups with keen observational comedy.

On sale: January 17

Superfan, Jen Sookfong Lee (Penguin Random House)

From Anne of Green Gables to Rihanna, Lee explores her obsessions from childhood to reveal a life that is often deeply shaped by pop culture.

On sale: January 17

Love, Pamela, by Pamela Anderson (HarperCollins)

The actress and Playboy model tells her story, from her childhood on Vancouver Island to starring as Roxie in Chicago on Broadway.

On sale: January 31