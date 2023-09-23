Open this photo in gallery: Quebec author Kevin Lambert is in the running for the prestigious Prix Goncourt for his latest novel, Que notre joie demeure.Julia Marois/The Canadian Press

France’s Prix Goncourt, one of the most prestigious literary awards in the world, released its 2023 long list on Sept. 5. Among the 16 francophone authors is one Canadian: Montrealer Kevin Lambert, for his third novel Que notre joie demeure. Due to come out in English translation next year, the novel tells the story of a changing Montreal and a star architect who returns to her home city to work on a project that pays a lot of money but brings very little joy.

Céline Wachowski, Lambert tells me on the phone last week, would have preferred a project of public significance: a concert hall, or a museum. But the fictional Montreal multinational Webuy needs a campus, and the renowned architect eventually accepts the contract.

Alas, no one is a prophet in their own village. The opposition to what the locals call gentrification on steroids mounts as unflattering pieces about the starchitect appear in prestige magazines.

Céline is a complicated subject, though: no easy villain or a caricature, she is an aesthete and a Proust reader. “She is very literate and intellectual,” Lambert says, “and after her downfall in the book the reader will read Remembrance of Things Past alongside her, with her eye.”

But while central, she is not the only narrator: The point of view switches between different characters to form “a sort of cubist portrait of Céline,” as Lambert puts it.

“Some people hate her, some coolly criticize, while others love her. We see her in her many masks and facets.” And with her, the Quebec elite.

The novel is also an homage to the late Quebec author Marie-Claire Blais, whose work Lambert adores. One of the things Blais is known for is her use of collective narration – stream of consciousness that travels between multiple characters. For example Soifs (or These Festive Nights in English, translated by Sheila Fischman), tells the story of a group of people at a resort in this manner. It’s a collective telling: a blending of thoughts into prose with sparse punctuation and few paragraphs breaks.

Lambert also occasionally groups POVs of his characters into one thought hive. “The poetry of her writing inspires me, she’s been so important to me. Her politics are too, the political questions she asks of our time.”

What does he see as Blais’s politics? “Blais’s aesthetic definitely has certain politics embedded. Her endless, unified sentence is something that can welcome all the humans of a particular society. There is a form of hospitality in her form – a radical hospitality.”

The diverse points of view are joined, no matter their differences. “One long sentence can contain an intellectual living in her nice home, and a homeless person out on the street, and a third person who looks at both in their own way. This sentence sometimes includes criminals and all kinds of scary people. But they are all part of the same society – the same city.”

Lambert wanted to give his characters room to be contradictory as well. “Sometimes we tell ourselves stories to assert ourselves in our way of living, and to avoid difficult questions.”

Just before the Goncourt nomination, the young author was in the news for an online argument with Quebec Premier François Legault, who often posts about his reading choices on social media. In French, he shared this about Lambert’s novel: “Famous architect who becomes scapegoat for the housing crisis in Montreal. Role that lobby groups and journalists play in our society. This is a 30-year-old author of great talent.” Lambert responded in a Facebook post, informing the Premier that his government is primarily to blame for the housing crisis and went into some detail as to how.

Housing crisis? Reading this from Toronto or Vancouver, you may find yourself asking, what housing crisis in Montreal? Isn’t it the last reasonable Canadian city when it comes to rents and the property ladder? “It’s less and less so, unfortunately,” Lambert says. “There is this notion that Montreal lags behind because the rents are lower than in New York or Toronto and we should keep up, which I think is completely stupid. Why would rising costs of living be a sign of progress? If Montreal is less expensive it’s because we have laws and regulations that created such a situation, and I think we should protect those laws instead of trying to sell everything to the highest bidder.”

Vienna and Berlin are better examples to follow than Toronto and Vancouver, I propose. “Yes, there are different models of good practices all around, but they remain ignored because they’re too inconvenient to those running the province.”

Lambert is himself a renter in Montreal, and has been noticing his neighbourhood changing. “I live in a plex, one of those signature Montreal three-unit buildings, and see almost every week triplexes sold and turned into single-family houses for the well off – renovated and beautified. Often these houses take a step back from the street, darken the windows, put taller fences, hide the front yards from the view of the passersby.”

We are a country, however, that adds half a million new citizens every couple of years and a vast majority of them go to the three big cities. There needs to be more housing built, surely? “Absolutely, but the problem now is that the apartments being built in major cities are the apartments that no one can afford. In my view, apartments should not be a commodity on an unregulated market. This is a hugely important thing for life. It’s not a choice – you can’t opt out of having shelter – and it’s not a frill.”

That, too, is what the novel is about.

Que notre joie demeure is coming out in English in 2024 (Biblioasis)