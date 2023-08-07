Open this photo in gallery: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, wave as they visit One World Trade Center in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 23, 2021.ANDREW KELLY/Reuters

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the product of a modern-day storybook romance, have bought the screen rights to a modern-day storybook romance.

Meet Me at the Lake, a romantic novel by Canadian author Carley Fortune that topped the bestseller lists of The Globe and Mail and The New York Times upon its release by Penguin in May of this year, has been optioned by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for Netflix. It is Fortune’s second novel.

Set in Toronto and in Ontario’s cottage country, it is the love story of two strangers in their early 30s – the improbably named protagonist Fern Brookbanks and the aggravatingly attractive artist Will Baxter – who find each other twice.

Markle and Harry, who met in their 30s, signed a reported US$100-million deal with Netflix in 2020. The California-based couple has their own production company, Archewell Productions, which was created to develop programming that “informs, elevates and inspires,” according to the Archewell website.

“I’m so thrilled about working with Netflix and Archewell to bring Meet Me at the Lake to the screen,” Fortune said in a statement. “Will and Fern’s love story is dear to my heart, and I can’t imagine a more perfect partnership.”

In 2022, Netflix aired the six-part 2022 series Harry & Meghan, which covered the much publicized love story of Harry, who is fifth in line to the British throne, and the American actress. It holds the record for the biggest debut viewership for a documentary in the history of the U.S.-based streamer.

Their upcoming docuseries Heart of Invictus, announced by Netflix in January, involves contestants in the 2020 Invictus Games, an international athletic competition founded by Harry (who served in Afghanistan) for wounded, ill or injured service members and veterans. He and Markle made their first official public appearance together at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, where the former actress lived while shooting the American legal drama series Suits.

Earlier this summer, Harry and Meghan’s multiyear partnership with Swedish streaming giant Spotify to produce podcasts was abruptly cut short with just one series (the duchess’s Archetypes) made. A Wall Street Journal report said the couple failed to meet the agreed-upon productivity standards required of a deal estimated by media to have been worth as much as US$20 million.

It is not known how much they paid for the rights to Meet Me at the Lake.

In a recent interview with The Globe, former journalist Fortune described the book as a “love letter to Toronto.” Her two romance novels, including 2022′s Every Summer After, have sold more than one-million copies worldwide.