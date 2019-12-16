Caroline Van Hemert explores her connection with the natural world

In 2012, Caroline Van Hemert and her husband, Pat Farrell, set out on a 4,000-mile journey from Bellingham, Wash., to Kotzebue, Alaska. The six-month journey saw Van Hemert, a biologist who developed a love of the outdoors growing up in Alaska, and Farrell, a custom home builder, row, ski and, in one particularly harrowing scene, swim their way across a route with “No roads, no trails, and no mentors,” as she writes in her new book about the trip, The Sun Is A Compass: A 4,000-Mile Journey Into the Alaska Wilds. We spoke to Van Hemert about why she undertook such an epic journey, what she learned from the trip and what it was like to complete it.
Why did you want to go on this trip?
I had just finished up my PhD feeling really, really disconnected from the natural world. I had started this research project that kept chickadees with beak deformities thinking that I was going to find more of a connection between the natural world and wildlife health and environmental health and ultimately myself. What I instead ended up doing was spending a lot of time in the laboratory slicing up tiny pieces of chickadee beaks and looking at them under the microscope and trying to make sense of this really challenging problem that in the end didn’t have all of the easy answers that I was hoping for. Nor did it get me out into the natural places that I loved so much. Professionally, I was wondering why I had gotten in to this field in the first place. And then personally I was also at a transition point in that I realized I wasn’t really a kid any more. My dad was diagnosed with a degenerative neurological disease not long before. He was always the person I looked to as a model of adventure and being outdoors and many of these things that suddenly felt like they weren’t an option forever. My husband and I had always been drawn to wild places and adventure.
I love the German word you mention in the book, zugunruhe, made up of the nouns “to move” and “anxiety” or “restlessness.” So many people I know feel that, but no one I know would do anything this huge.
It’s just a matter of scale. I don’t think it matters exactly how far we go or where we go. The idea of changing our perspective by forcing ourselves a little bit out of our comfort zone has always been something that rewards me in the end.
How did it change your perspective on yourself and the natural world?
As far as the natural world, I realized I needed to be back among the birds and the critters that I studied to remember what it was about science and wildlife that really connected for me. Personally, the biggest thing I learned is embracing the uncertainty that is inherent in our lives.
What was it like doing this with your husband? Did it bring you closer together?
It wasn’t the first time we had spent extended time together in the wilderness. For us, the shared nature of that dream was such a unifying experience. Our days were in some sense very simple. It was very clear what we were trying to do every morning when we woke up. That can be not only individually fulfilling, but in a relationship it does allow for this melding of minds that doesn’t always happen in our day-to-day existence.
What was the scariest part of the trip?
That scene in the opening of the book, watching Pat swim the river. It was so overwhelmingly clear what the stakes were and what I stood to lose. Pat is physically a very strong person, and to see him struggling in that situation – his life was at risk.
The logistics of something like this wow me completely. I’d be so nervous about so many things. How did you deal with the anxiety?
It was so big that all we could really focus on was the immediate. What’s our next potential problem? And trying to mitigate that as best we could.
What did you learn about yourself?
I learned that I am tougher than I thought. There’s this perception I think from other people, but it also comes from within, that maybe I wouldn’t be able to do this if not for my husband. And I really wanted to know that I had done it too, and that I was just as capable as Pat. And I learned that I need to temper my requirement for order. You just can’t control everything. That was really important.
How did you feel near the end of the trip?
There was definitely this feeling of pushing and trying to accomplish this thing we set out on, but once it actually seemed within our reach, I think we both had this really deep sense of almost loss. It had really become our life. It wasn’t so much a trip any more. That was probably more overwhelming near the end than was the sense of accomplishment.
What do you hope readers take from the book?
I hope readers get a little bit of that sense of wonder that I felt so lucky to have gotten to experience and try to continue to experience when I get the chance. And the amazing things that are all around us, and try to put ourselves in that larger context of how the natural world works.
What is your next adventure?
Last year we took a mini-sabbatical and travelled with our kids. We took a little sailboat up the Inside Passage. I hope to do some more sailing, maybe do a crossing of the Gulf of Alaska this summer. We’ll see where it goes from there.
This interview has been condensed and edited.
Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.