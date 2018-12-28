Catherine Leroux’s Madame Victoria is a kaleidoscopic fiction all based on one corpse

Madame Victoria

By Catherine Leroux

Catherine Leroux Translated by Lazer Lederhendler

Lazer Lederhendler Biblioasis, 206 pages

Thinking about what I loved about The Party Wall, Catherine Leroux’s 2016 English-language debut, the word I return to is “scope.” Few other recent novels think about North America so continentally. Among them: The Longest Year, by Daniel Grenier – interestingly, like Leroux, also a younger French writer from Quebec. But where The Longest Year is hefty, The Party Wall is light on its feet, skipping across time and colonial borders by asking its readers to make connections. It’s a novel of siblings and echoes. You can draw a line through its far-flung parts by an inconspicuous word, like “willow.”

Readers who loved The Party Wall for these reasons will find similarities in Leroux’s latest: Madame Victoria is again kaleidoscopic, expansive fiction about connections and possibilities. Moreover, it’s on a timely theme, but it didn’t work quite as well for me.

With The Party Wall there was some debate: Is it a novel or linked short stories? Madame Victoria is neither. Biblioasis, the book’s English publisher, calls it a literary Goldberg Variations, and I think that’s apt. The Leroux Variations, then, elaborate on a theme of female lives and their erasure, starting from the real-life story of a woman still unidentified nearly two decades after her death.

The facts that we know: In 2001, a skeleton was discovered in a wooded area overlooking Montreal’s Royal Victoria Hospital in the hospital’s former location cut into the slope of Mount Royal. The person had died two years prior wearing hospital scrubs, yet the hospital found no matching records. Forensics determined the deceased was a white woman in her 50s with dark, wavy hair. When the police released a facial reconstruction, they dubbed her “Madame Victoria.” Later analysis of her hair determined that in the last 43 months of her life, she moved seven times, starting somewhere in Northern Quebec. At the time of her death, she likely had a severe illness.

From these facts Leroux creates a frame narrative of the (fictional) characters haunted by the mystery of Madame Victoria’s identity: the nurse who discovers her skull, the police officer who compiles calls from the public, a journalist for an investigative TV show.

Open this photo in gallery Author Catherine Leroux. Biblioasis

Within this frame, Leroux offers 12 variations of Victoria. Not Victoria the real-life person – only the first of these portraits comes close to what we know of her biography – but “Victoria” as a generic term for women. All 12 share the same fate, to die on Mount Royal, but telling how each arrives in those woods requires describing the circumstances of her life. Like The Party Wall before it, Madame Victoria is a book of imaginative possibilities, here explored through genre: I counted realism, historical fiction, fantasy, sci-fi, spy thriller, horror and magical realism. There was plenty unexpected in these stories, though I did have a greater sense overall of where the narrative was headed than I did with Leroux’s previous work.

This book highlights its status as fiction, not only through genre or divergence from the facts of the Madame Victoria case, but in the way the Victorias themselves insist that this is not their name. Victoria is the name you tell a deliveryman because your real name doesn’t matter if the woman in your life won’t speak to you. Victoria is a name pressed on a slave girl, though she knows it’s not hers: “Asleep, I’m no longer Victoria. I’m the girl my mother baptized, I have that name, which is mine alone.”

“All the women in my family are called Victoria, including me. It’s not my real name,” says the final Victoria. “They call me Victoria the same way they say ‘my girl,’ ‘little one.’ ‘A woman.’”

Some people look down on fiction as being less than what is historically or legalistically true, but Madame Victoria is an example of the kind of work that fiction does well. The question Madame Victoria tries to answer isn’t “Who was she really?” Likely Madame Victoria wasn’t a time traveller from the future, as the “Victoria in Time” portrait suggests. Instead, this book asks, “How is it that women are made invisible, that a woman can die this way and we still don’t know who she is?” In one variation, “Victoria Redacted,” a woman is physically erased. It makes literal the otherwise metaphorical erasure in the other portraits.

The nature of variations is that these women are different, but in the recurring motifs Leroux weaves through their stories – people with blue-green eyes, the word “Eon,” an arrow pointing north – the author directs us to look for commonalities too.

The fascination of the Madame Victoria case is that it is an inversion of the far more common scenario. We have the names, thousands of them, of missing women in Canada. Their loved ones have told us who these women were. Everywhere in this country, a person asks, “Where is she?” Céleste, the police officer, hears that ache in the calls she takes from the public. “From Quebec City to James Bay, from Gaspé to Nicolet, from Kapuskasing to La Patrie, from Prince Rupert to Niagara, from Miramichi to Slave Lake, from Yellowknife to Rigaud, hundreds have responded to the notice.” Against any evidence to the contrary, they want to recognize the woman in the facial reconstruction. “That’s her, that’s Madame Victoria.”

There is no way around a truth about this country that of those missing, a disproportionately large number are Indigenous women and girls. Madame Victoria acknowledges this fact. Loïc, Leroux’s investigative journalist, stares at a collection of photos arranged on his desk: “The portraits stare back at him. Women with auburn hair, blonds, a few redheads, Slavs, Hispanics, blacks, and an appalling number of Indigenous women. They all seem to belong to the same family, united by an elusive commonality.”

I didn’t know what to make, then, of the story titled “Victoria Down” that was clearly commenting on Indigenous-settler relations but remained the most enigmatic of these variations. So I decided to ask about it.

In an e-mail, Leroux responded that “Victoria Down” is about what it means to carry a heritage when you know you are the last of your group. It was inspired by a news item about an Amazonian man, “but it could be set in Quebec – anywhere, really, where Indigenous nations were destroyed, physically, culturally or spiritually by colonialism.”

Leroux goes on: “I chose not to represent a particular Indigenous nation. I don't think it is my place to be telling those specific stories. But in a book that deals with the effacement of self and identity, it seemed important to address the attempted erasing of entire nations perpetrated by settlers.”

While I appreciate Leroux’s aims with this chapter, particularly given the book’s theme and context, it strikes me that the Victoria in “Victoria Down” was the one who I had the least sense of as an individual. The way in which this section could be set anywhere additionally differentiated it from the rest of the book.

Madame Victoria is expansive in different ways from The Party Wall, but one way it is more contained is in its geography. It largely keeps to Quebec, and when it briefly steps outside the province, it tells you so. Moreover, all narrative trajectories point to those woods adjacent to the Royal Victoria car park. If each Victoria is meant to be a variation, “Victoria Down” is the one section where I would like to have seen greater particularity, some finer beads of glass in this kaleidoscope of a book.