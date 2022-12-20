Since 2015, celebrated Canadian cartoonist Seth has illustrated classic ghost stories for the holidays.Samuel Sanchez/Handout

Christmas is a season of unlikely pairs: trees in houses, candy in socks, red and green – and birth and ghosts.

Yuletide storytellers have marked Christ’s birthday with hair-raising tales for centuries. When Charles Dickens revived the holiday with the ghosts of A Christmas Carol, he was in fact animating the season’s pre-existing folklore.

Given their long partnership, it’s worth asking why Christmas and ghosts go so well together, and what the hearthside season’s haunts are trying to tell us.

They live on in the 2022 edition of Christmas Ghost Stories from Biblioasis, a series of chilling classics illustrated by Seth, the celebrated Canadian cartoonist. Since 2015, Seth has released 23 of these charming little books, perfect for slipping into a stocking, or tucking into a coat pocket to while away a rinkside hour.

Born as Gregory Gallant, Seth was named a Knight of France’s Order of Arts and Letters this year in recognition of his influential body of work. The artist became known for graphic novels and illustrations that express a particular brand of nostalgia – but not, in his words, anything related to ghosts.

When Biblioasis publisher Dan Wells approached him to do the series after discovering a similar set of British books, the idea appealed.

“I had a long-standing interest in classic ghost stories, but I never really talked about it, or it was just a guilty pleasure,” he says.

The series includes writing from the mid-19th century to the mid-20th, a time when, as Seth explains, a massive demand for Christmas ghost stories turned a popular oral tradition into print.

“It goes back to a pre-electricity era, when people would sit around in winter, and tell what they called winter’s tales, which were mostly supernatural stories, spooky things sitting around the fire,” he says. “By the time you get to the late 19th century, it’s become ritualized.”

Christmas ghosts have mostly just haunted Britain, though in Canada the tradition endures in CBC Radio’s annual Christmas Eve broadcast of Alan Maitland reading The Shepherd – a ghost story about a Second World War fighter pilot.

Seth’s series began with The Signalman, a Dickens classic. Written for Christmas 1866, the story responds to the period’s rail disasters: the title character receives a series of haunting premonitions of fatal accidents, including the one that kills him.

Seth's series begins with The Signalman, a Charles Dickens classic that was originally written for Christmas 1866.Seth/Handout

Many Victorian ghost stories depict locomotives, the era’s most shocking and sometimes deadly new machinery. The topic recurs in Gertrude Atherton’s The Dead and the Countess (1905), one of Seth’s titles this year.

In this strange parable, new trains barrelling by a graveyard wake the dead, who begin to mutter. Their torment is the suspense of purgatory. Santa’s question (“ Have you been good or not?”) is the same one that has landed these souls in limbo. (So be good for goodness sake!)

Toil, hardship and loss mark the living in this seaside community, where “The dead know better than to envy them, and the women – and the lovers – know better than to pity the dead.”

One of Seth's titles this year is Gertrude Atherton’s The Dead and the Countess, which was originally published in 1905.Seth/Handout

Ghost stories let us question whether the dead are to be pitied, or we are. The pause at the end of a year offers a time to reflect on whether one is living quite as one wants, and what to do with life while we have it, when the drawn-out nights foreshadow a longer darkness ahead.

Many ghost stories, Atherton’s included, evoke voices and sounds more than visions, moments when that Christmasy question “Do you hear what I hear?” signals the preternatural division between those who do and don’t witness envoys from the dead.

Other haunted stories turn on touch. In Shirley Jackson’s A Visit from 1968, the creepiest work in Seth’s 2022 collection, a young girl touches a mysterious old lady’s hands, only to hear all kinds of horrible voices. One calls out words that ring whenever a dead friend comes to mind: “I will always remember you.”

“Surely there will be an end to my visit?” asks the girl, smiling though she’s clearly doomed. The question echoes disgruntled holiday visitors and their hosts. Ghosts after all are guests who may wish to leave even more than their hosts may wish them gone.

One of the spectres in Jackson’s story panics at the suggestion that his house is falling apart, because he’ll vanish without it. As the characters explore his uncanny mansion, they mirror what children do at Christmas parties – poke about in other people’s homes, play with their hamsters, party like ghosts all through the house.

Ghost stories are often about houses, and so is Christmas – no holiday celebrates the home with greater focus. Santa’s own infiltration of the house resembles his ghostly counterparts’ uninvited entries.

The creepiest story in Seth’s 2022 collection is Shirley Jackson’s A Visit.Seth/Handout

The annual return of “I’ll be home for Christmas” is the ghost’s refrain, too. We come home to question how we’ve changed, mark children’s growth on door frames and note who among us carries more or less paunch, or a new hole left by a missing pet or vanished friend. We change, turn into ghosts of ourselves, but each Christmas we return to see that home stays the same.

For Seth, ghost stories always concern place and scenery more than the living or dead.

“Originally I did draw wispy ghosts in some of the drawings,” he says. Now, he prefers to let readers imagine spectres for themselves rather than inking them directly into his black-and-white illustrations.

“I try to avoid almost drawing anything that’s in the story except atmosphere,” he says. “My main interest in a ghost story is the atmosphere.”

Seth reads supernatural tales for pleasure all year, noting ones that might suit the series. Few of the best reference Christmas itself.

“Traditional ghost stories for Christmas had nothing to do with Christmas,” he points out.

A disclaimer in the books warns readers as much, but Seth still worries some may be surprised.

“I’m sure somebody gets home and reads it on Christmas Eve and thinks, well, that wasn’t very Christmasy.”

But perhaps nothing is more Christmasy than ghosts. They toast the home, condense memory and signal the pleasures and frustrations of guests and hosts. Plenty of carols remind us that Christmas is a festival of the night, and the dead too come home for the holidays.

It’s a season to remember that we’re not all “bound on other journeys,” as Dickens writes in A Christmas Carol, but “fellow-passengers to the grave.” Every frantic holiday traveller rides the same mortal train.

What tidings, then, do Santa’s phantom helpers bring? If not quite comfort and joy, then perhaps an exhortation to strive for those feelings while you still can. It’s snug here, in life, for now – but baby, it’s cold outside.

So let it snow ghosts this season. They’re doubtless wishing you cheer as they come carolling by – because it’s later than you think.

Seth will illustrate these books as long as Biblioasis wants to publish them. Early on he worried about running out of stories, but he soon realized what an enormous abundance of supernatural tales the Victorians left for him. Reading so many ghost stories also broadened his view of their charm.

“It’s kind of like the way people enjoy detective stories,” he says. “There’s something cozy about murder and there’s something cozy about life after death as well.”