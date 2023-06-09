Open this photo in gallery: Cookbook author Camilla Wynne hit the road with her indie band for the first time in over a decade.Camilla Wynne

Camilla Wynne is a musician, writer and recipe developer. She is the author of Jam Bake and Preservation Society Home Preserves.

We ate at late-night izakayas serving shochu highballs, steaming takoyaki stalls and ramen shops where you ordered from a computer on the wall, but none of that could keep us together. My band, Sunset Rubdown, played our last show (or so I thought) in Tokyo in 2009, after four years, three albums and tours of North America, Europe and, finally, Japan.

I returned to pastry jobs in fine-dining restaurants in Montreal, secretly hoping that we might reunite. Pastry is great, but no one applauds after eating one of your plated desserts. The band hadn’t explicitly broken up. We just got off stage that rainy night in Shibuya and, without even saying goodbye, we were never all in the same room again.

That is until 13 years later, when our lead singer Spencer e-mailed us; he’d had a dream that we had played together again and that it had been fun. I waited until the other two members said yes before I signed on. I had finally sold my amp and keyboard just two years prior, marking what I thought was the end of my musical career. I had published my second cookbook, was selling my third and was expecting a baby. My life was now food – I had no idea what indie bands were up to any more.

Once we had a reunion tour booked for this spring, however, I began to imagine how those two worlds might intersect, the restaurants I would eat at and the industry friends I would see. So many of the cities on our route were places I hadn’t been to since our last tour in 2009 – Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago. None of us had been jet set in the past few pandemic years, but I anticipated far finer meals than the last time I’d toured.

Most of us are now so dependent on our smartphones that it’s hard to imagine the way we used to tour. Piling into a van, we had nothing but our wits, a North American road atlas and a binder full of printed MapQuest directions, the interpreting of which was like deciphering a logic puzzle. Only by the end of our time as a band did we finally acquire a pay-as-you-go flip phone that we mostly used to call clubs to let them know we’d be late. If you found good food, it tended to be by stumbling upon it, getting recommendations from new friends or strangers, or reading about it in a dog-eared copy of Jane and Michael Stern’s Roadfood. But that’s also how we found regional specialties such as boiled peanuts (Louisiana), fried ravioli (St. Louis) and Cincinnati chili (Cincinnati, natch).

This time, however, I procrastinated relearning our complicated songs by researching all the potential spots I might dine, making plans for nearly every night. Only I’d forgotten the reality of tour, which is that there’s a lot of time spent waiting but almost no time for plans. It is, after all, work.

The first few nights, not having set foot on stage in more than a decade, I skipped dinner in favour of nervous pacing and planking with Jordan, our drummer (exercise really can calm you down).

By our fourth show in Ottawa, I’d acclimatized to the preshow jitters and was looking forward to dinner with my in-laws at the Albion Rooms across the street from the venue. As the reservation time approached, however, we came no closer to starting soundcheck. My bandmates took pity on me and let me go order a cocktail and eat a bite of the cheese plate. When they texted that they needed me, I ran back across the street, played through a few songs, then returned to find everyone had finished their mains. Fortunately, my albacore sashimi was as cool as intended when I finally took a bite.

From that day on I accepted that if I had time for dinner, it was a small miracle. I warned friends I planned to get together with on our stops that those plans were, in fact, tentative.

The next day we arrived very late in Portland, Me., after a long drive that included a visa-processing border stop. I had never more appreciated our rider, which is the food performers ask a club to provide every night as hospitality. In the old days we defaulted to the ubiquitous rider items of the time: chips and salsa, beer, whisky and a supermarket veggie-and-dip platter. Making a rider in our more health-conscious 40s was a little different – rotisserie chicken, Greek yogurt, kimchi, non-alcoholic beer. It turns out you can make a well-rounded sandwich out of pita, hummus, chicken and kimchi, my dinner that night.

Being older meant not only a protein- and probiotic-rich rider, but many other attempts to stay healthy. Not one among us was without a few bottles of vitamins, tinctures or powders intended to boost our immunity, bolstering us against late nights and restaurant food. While I took the trip as an opportunity to try pastry shops and pizza joints I’d only ever seen on Instagram, the other members of the band ordered brown rice and broccoli at vegan restaurants. Michael, our guitarist, even travelled with a hot plate so he could make steel-cut oats with chia in his hotel room every morning. Sadly, the brand-new running shoes I had packed never hit the pavement – when there was time there was not the will.

While I knew smartphones would improve touring, food world connections helped take it to the next level. Unlike in 2009, I received a box of tender homemade mahleb-and-sour-cherry shortbread from a food writer friend (they disappeared instantly backstage), and pastry chef strangers brought me bounteous treats from bakeries I’d been longing to visit (I rationed the famous cashew-sesame caramel squares from Sofra in Cambridge, Mass., for days). Back then, I certainly didn’t get to eat spicy oil-slicked hand-pulled noodles in New York with a group of food-industry insiders.

They say you can never go back to just the way it was. But sometimes, when someone has a literal dream and people are open-hearted, you can maybe do something you used to, but even better, and more deliciously.