Dearly: Margaret Atwood to release new poetry collection this fall

Canadian writer Margaret Atwood is returning to her literary roots with her first book of poetry in more than a decade.
McClelland & Stewart announced Monday that Atwood’s new collection, Dearly, will hit shelves this fall.
The Toronto-based author dominated bestseller lists last year with the release of The Testaments, her blockbuster sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale.
The publisher says long-time Atwood readers and new fans alike will recognize her signature style in Dearly.
The book is billed as a meditation on “absences and endings, aging and retrospection, but also about gifts and renewals.”
McClelland & Stewart says Atwood will also narrate an audiobook to be released with the print edition on Nov. 10