 Skip to main content

Books

Register
AdChoices

Dearly: Margaret Atwood to release new poetry collection this fall

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Margaret Atwood attends the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards, in New York, on Nov. 11, 2019.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Canadian writer Margaret Atwood is returning to her literary roots with her first book of poetry in more than a decade.

McClelland & Stewart announced Monday that Atwood’s new collection, Dearly, will hit shelves this fall.

The Toronto-based author dominated bestseller lists last year with the release of The Testaments, her blockbuster sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale.

Story continues below advertisement

The publisher says long-time Atwood readers and new fans alike will recognize her signature style in Dearly.

The book is billed as a meditation on “absences and endings, aging and retrospection, but also about gifts and renewals.”

McClelland & Stewart says Atwood will also narrate an audiobook to be released with the print edition on Nov. 10

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies