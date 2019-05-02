Economist Thomas Courchene wins $50,000 Donner Prize for best policy book

Open this photo in gallery Thomas Courchene, shown here being congratulated by Governor General Romeo LeBlanc after being invested into the Order of Canada in Ottawa on April 14, 1999, won the $50,000 Donner Prize for best Canadian public policy book for a second time TOM HANSON/The Canadian Press

Economist Thomas Courchene has won the $50,000 Donner Prize for best Canadian public policy book for a second time.

Courchene took home the honour Wednesday night at a gala in Toronto for Indigenous Nationals, Canadian Citizens: From First Contact to Canada 150 and Beyond (McGill-Queen’s University Press).

Jurors hailed the book as “a masterful work on one of the most important themes of our country’s public policy history.”

Courchene, a professor emeritus at Queen’s University, also won the inaugural Donner Prize in 1998.

The other nominated titles, which each received $7,500, were: