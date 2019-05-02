 Skip to main content

Books Economist Thomas Courchene wins $50,000 Donner Prize for best policy book

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Economist Thomas Courchene wins $50,000 Donner Prize for best policy book

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Thomas Courchene, shown here being congratulated by Governor General Romeo LeBlanc after being invested into the Order of Canada in Ottawa on April 14, 1999, won the $50,000 Donner Prize for best Canadian public policy book for a second time

TOM HANSON/The Canadian Press

Economist Thomas Courchene has won the $50,000 Donner Prize for best Canadian public policy book for a second time.

Courchene took home the honour Wednesday night at a gala in Toronto for Indigenous Nationals, Canadian Citizens: From First Contact to Canada 150 and Beyond (McGill-Queen’s University Press).

Jurors hailed the book as “a masterful work on one of the most important themes of our country’s public policy history.”

Story continues below advertisement

Courchene, a professor emeritus at Queen’s University, also won the inaugural Donner Prize in 1998.

The other nominated titles, which each received $7,500, were:

  • Population Bombed! Exploding the Link Between Overpopulation and Climate Change by Pierre Desrochers and Joanna Szurmak (Global Warming Policy Foundation)
  • Basic Income for Canadians: The Key to a Healthier, Happier and More Secure Life for All by Evelyn L. Forget (James Lorimer & Company Ltd.)
  • Excessive Force: Toronto’s Fight to Reform City Policing by Alok Mukherjee with Tim Harper (Douglas & McIntyre)
  • University Commons Divided: Exploring Debate and Dissent on Campus by Peter MacKinnon (University of Toronto Press)
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter