 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Books

Register
AdChoices

Erik Larson’s The Splendid and the Vile picks up Churchill’s story where other authors left off

Joe FriesenPostsecondary Education Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Author Erik Larson in the lobby of Toronto's Le Germain Mercer Street hotel on March 9, 2020.

Brett Gundlock/The Globe and Mail

Erik Larson was having a drink with one of his daughters when, breaking a personal rule never to discuss a current project, he told her he was working on a book about Winston Churchill.

“She looked like she was deeply troubled,” Larson recalled. “Dad, how can you write about Churchill, who’s been written about so much? How can you possibly say anything new?”

But there was something about the story he couldn’t resist. Churchill, when the story begins in May, 1940, had finally achieved his life’s ambition. He was prime minister, but he faced impossibly grave circumstances. The Nazis were advancing across Europe, France was weeks from surrender and the United States still reluctant to join the fight.

Story continues below advertisement

Larson is a fan of novelist Kurt Vonnegut, who liked to describe stories by how they would appear on a graph. Imagine the protagonist’s fortune from bad to good on the vertical axis and time from beginning to end on the horizontal axis. Churchill fit a classic Vonnegut form: man falls in hole. The story is how he gets out.

Larson’s latest book, The Splendid and the Vile, is an account of the crucial year that Britain withstood the Blitz and staved off invasion, thanks in no small part to Churchill’s extraordinary leadership.

Larson, who is tall and lean and wears a Fitbit on his wrist, is the physical opposite of his hard-drinking, cigar-smoking, egg-shaped subject. Before the lockdown in March, he sat for an interview in the lobby of a downtown Toronto hotel.

Larson is a former newspaper and magazine writer who took up book writing full time.

He has often chosen as his subject little-known or forgotten episodes of the past and enjoyed tremendous commercial success as a regular on bestseller lists. The Splendid and the Vile, by contrast, aims to bring fresh perspective to a familiar story.

“I had to make a strategic decision early on to not try to read everything ever done about Churchill. I would have been reading for a decade, and at the end of the decade more books would have come out,” Larson said. “That helped me retain the freshness of what I was trying to do.”

Larson limited his reading to a dozen key books and then plunged into the primary sources, visiting archives at Oxford, Cambridge and the palace of Westminster, as well as the British National Archives. He selected a few important figures in Churchill’s orbit through whom he could tell the story of that year, including John Colville, Churchill’s assistant private secretary, Lord Beaverbrook, the Canadian newspaper baron brought in to spur industry to the war effort, the enigmatic scientific advisor Frederick Lindemann and Mary Churchill, the prime minister’s daughter. Larson got rare access to Mary’s diaries through the family, who appreciated what they described as Larson’s respectful portrayal of Churchill in one of his earlier books, Dead Wake, about the sinking of the Lusitania.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s through those diaries, and resources like the Mass Observation Archive, that Larson charts a course through a fascinating period, intermingling the vileness of war and with life’s irrepressible splendour.

“You can write a war book and have it just be about war, but that wasn't the way it was,” Larson said. Despite the relentless bombing and the pervading fear of what was to come, those in Churchill’s circle still drank and danced and fell in and out of love.

“They lived full lives and that’s what I was really trying to capture: how did they cope?”

Larson lives in New York City. He typically writes early in the morning, a habit he picked up when his daughters were young, beginning around 5 a.m., sometimes in the middle of a sentence left unfinished the day before. He writes at least a page a day, 364 days a year, taking a break only at Christmas.

But in the course of his research Larson couldn’t help but compare himself to Churchill, who would routinely work long into the night and thrived on little sleep. Larson said he found himself wanting at every turn.

He thought his appreciation for Churchill might diminish in writing the book. But, if anything, it was the opposite.

Story continues below advertisement

“Often, the more you know about people, the less you care for them. That’s been my experience with the main characters in a lot of my books, that I didn’t really like them in the end. But that didn’t happen. I really liked Churchill. I came to like him actually better than I had expected. For the simple reason that I had not realized the extent to which Churchill was a lot of fun,” Larson said. “He could be inconsiderate, rude, capricious, but he could also be very warm and fun.”

Expand your mind and build your reading list with the Books newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies