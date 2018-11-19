 Skip to main content

Esi Edugyan wins her second Giller Prize, this time for Washington Black

Esi Edugyan wins her second Giller Prize, this time for Washington Black

Cliff Lee
Esi Edugyan stops on the red carpet at the Scotiabank Giller Bank Prize gala in Toronto on Monday.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Esi Edugyan got this one. After a whirlwind literary awards season that has seen numerous shortlist nominations for the Victoria author, Ms. Edugyan has taken home the $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize. Canada’s most lauded award for literature was given out at a ceremony in Toronto on Monday night, where the prize jury announced Ms. Edugyan’s win for her acclaimed novel Washington Black.

This marks the second time Ms. Edugyan has won the Giller, after taking the 2011 prize for her novel Half Blood Blues. She is only the third author to win the Giller twice after M.G. Vassanji (in 1994 and 2003) and Alice Munro (1998 and 2004) and the first to win for consecutive novels.

Earlier this year, Ms. Edugyan was shortlisted for the Writers' Trust fiction prize and the Man Booker Prize in Britain (which Half Blood Blues was also shortlisted for) but came up just short. She is also a finalist for the Carnegie medal for fiction awarded by the American Library Association, which will be announced in January.

Published by Patrick Crean Editions at HarperCollins Canada, Ms. Edugyan’s novel tells the historical, coming-of-age tale of George Washington Black, a boy born into slavery on a plantation in Barbados who goes on to much more in the world. Earlier this year, she told The Globe of the writing process: “Some of the details were just horrifying. Some of the research was really difficult to do. But I really thought in order to write about this man, you have to see where he’s coming from, you have to deal with the details of his childhood. What it would have looked like to be a slave on a day-to-day basis, living out your life in these conditions. I didn’t want to flinch away from that.”

Ms. Edugyan beat out a field that included a debut novelist in Thea Lim (An Ocean of Minutes), a Quebec book in translation by Eric Dupont and translator Peter McCambridge (Songs for the Cold of Heart), a first-time nominee in the autobiographical novelist Sheila Heti (Motherhood) and a two-time finalist in Patrick deWitt (French Exit). Each finalist receives $10,000.

