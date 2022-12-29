Publishers have tried in recent years to draw a line between the essay and the “personal” essay, when really the two are one and the same – how personal comes down to a matter of degree.

The contemporary school essay, which asks kids to build an argument for something in a linear, orderly way using paragraphs headed up by topic sentences, is a very different beast from Michel de Montaigne’s original, more exploratory 16th-century notion of the essai, or “attempt.” From there, you can draw a reasonably straight line to Joan Didion’s quote: “I write entirely to find out what I’m thinking.”

A similarly open-minded spirit presides over three recent books of essays. Like Didion and Montaigne, these authors let their words lead them where they may, to make sense of that most personal of subjects: a life.

Ordinary Wonder Tales, by Emily Urquhart.Handout

In her collection Ordinary Wonder Tales, Canadian Emily Urquhart brings her skills as a journalist, editor and folklorist – and indeed her provenance as the daughter of novelist Jane Urquhart and the late painter Tony Urquhart – fascinatingly to bear on a series of exquisitely written essays about the relationship between living and storytelling; about how these two things rely on each other for their mutual survival.

Throughout, Urquhart uses her own life as fodder, beginning when she was three years old and saw – or maybe “experienced” is the better word – an “inky fluid mass” on the ceiling of her bedroom in the old stone house in France where her family lived for a year while her father was on sabbatical.

Despite its lack of discernible features, Urquhart took the apparition to be a ghost of the non-chummy variety. When she told her mother about it, the elder Urquhart took her to a doctor, whose reaction to the story of the apparition was to prescribe a rectal suppository (which is perhaps the most French thing about this unnerving, yet funny and nonsensical story). Urquhart’s inability as a young girl to categorize her experience added to the fear it caused her, and, we infer, informed her career as an academic folklorist, which has involved collecting and categorizing other people’s stories. She found elements of her haunting in European tales of wraiths and poltergeists, but true vindication only came later, when she managed to track down someone who’d stayed in the same room and had seen the same apparition she had.

In the essays that follow, Urquhart considers several personal experiences – a miscarriage, a death in the family, the birth of a daughter with albinism – in the light of narratives found in ballads, fairy tales, legends and other storytelling forms from around the world.

The early 20th-century Russian structuralist Vladimir Propp declared that every fairy tale can be reduced to the same 31 plot points. When I read Propp in university, this struck me as shockingly reductive. But Urquhart, as a folklorist, clearly appreciates Propp, and her own search for story patterns, in her own life and elsewhere, feels expansive, at times even thrilling. Some of the greatest poetry, after all, is created within the limitations of form.

Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories That Make Us, by Rachel Aviv.Handout

The connection between story and the sense of self also underpins Rachel Aviv’s fascinatingly layered essay collection Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories that Make Us, which looks at the fraught process of diagnosing mental illness. “There are stories that save us, and stories that trap us,” writes Aviv, “and in the midst of an illness it can be very hard to know which is which.”

The New Yorker writer uses a case-study approach, but unlike the case studies of Freud or Oliver Sacks, Aviv’s interest is in patients whose afflictions defy recognizable psychiatric models and paradigms. This includes herself. When she was 6, Aviv stopped eating for reasons she still struggles to explain. Subsequently, she became one of the youngest known people to be diagnosed with anorexia.

She was hospitalized with older girls, who initiated her into the disorder’s language, tropes and rituals; they gave her, in other words, a way to understand what she “had.” Eventually, Aviv started eating again; anorexia would not “provide the language with which I came to understand myself.” When patients lack a language or framework to explain their situation, it can leave them in an unbearable limbo.

Aviv shows that naming can be empowering, but also debilitating, as with the case of Naomi Gaines, who, under psychosis, tried to kill herself and her two children by jumping off a bridge (she and one child survived). Gaines grew up impoverished in Chicago social housing but it was only when she began to read, and discovered her place as an African-American woman in historical context, that she fell into a kind of melancholia: “She suddenly had language to describe the kind of pain that had haunted her family for generations,” writes Aviv.

Making sense of their life’s trajectory using an outside paradigm is also the project of Brooklyn-based queer, non-binary, mixed-race science writer Sabrina Imbler in How Far the Light Reaches. Imbler’s decision to parallel phases of their life with those of 10 sea creatures isn’t a random one. Their attraction to marine life started in their teens, when Imbler staged their first political action at the aquarium section of a pet store near their home in the San Francisco Bay area.

How Far the Light Reaches, by Sabrina Imbler.Handout

In My Grandmother and the Sturgeon, Imbler explains that their visits to the sturgeon tank at the New York Aquarium always conjure their Chinese grandmother, who fled Shanghai by boat along the Yangtze River during the city’s occupation by the Japanese. In Pure Life, Imbler draws a connection between a monthly party for queer, racialized people they used to attend around the time of the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, to the lives of deep-sea yeti crabs, who survive the inhospitable, life-threatening conditions all around them by clustering together next to warm hydrothermal vents.

If the book’s rhythm – paragraphs that alternate biography with marine biology – becomes predictable, the writing itself remains fresh and even startlingly beautiful till the end. Of an exploratory romance with someone they’d known in high school, Imbler writes: “We both had been expected to be daughters but turned out to be something else. We had shed our skins, not like snakes but insects – each of us a nymph outgrowing exoskeleton after exoskeleton, and morphing as we did. We didn’t know which molt would be our last, only that we might not be there yet, both of us rivers moving towards the sea.”

Imbler’s essays convey what it is to exist in and adapt to spaces that, like the ocean, are of this earth and yet apart from it; spaces with their own logic and language, whose inhabitants might seem strange, even bizarre, until you get to know them better.

