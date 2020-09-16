Former TransCanada executive Dennis McConaghy wins Donner Prize for book on pipelines

Former TransCanada executive Dennis McConaghy has won the Donner Prize for Breakdown: The Pipeline Debate and the Threat to Canada’s Future.
McConaghy, who helped oversee the commercial development of the Keystone XL pipeline, was awarded the $50,000 honour in an online presentation on Wednesday.
Founded in 1998, the annual award is given to the best public policy book by a Canadian.
Jurors praised Breakdown, published by Dundurn Press, for presenting “several pragmatic strategies that can be used to reduce or remove the bottleneck to move large infrastructure projects forward.”
The runners-up, who will each receive $7,500, for the 2019/2020 prize are:
- Empty Planet: The Shock of Global Population Decline by Darrell Bricker and John Ibbitson (Signal/McClelland & Stewart)
- Living with China: A Middle Power Finds Its Way by Wendy Dobson (Rotman-UTP Publishing/University of Toronto Press)
- The Wealth of First Nations by Tom Flanagan (Fraser Institute)
- The Tangled Garden: A Canadian Cultural Manifesto for the Digital Age by Richard Stursberg with Stephen Armstrong (James Lorimer & Co.).
The Globe has five brand-new arts and lifestyle newsletters: Health & Wellness, Parenting & Relationships, Sightseer, Nestruck on Theatre and What to Watch. Sign up today.