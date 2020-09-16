 Skip to main content
Former TransCanada executive Dennis McConaghy wins Donner Prize for book on pipelines

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Former TransCanada executive Dennis McConaghy has won the Donner Prize for Breakdown: The Pipeline Debate and the Threat to Canada’s Future.

McConaghy, who helped oversee the commercial development of the Keystone XL pipeline, was awarded the $50,000 honour in an online presentation on Wednesday.

Founded in 1998, the annual award is given to the best public policy book by a Canadian.

Jurors praised Breakdown, published by Dundurn Press, for presenting “several pragmatic strategies that can be used to reduce or remove the bottleneck to move large infrastructure projects forward.”

The runners-up, who will each receive $7,500, for the 2019/2020 prize are:

  • Empty Planet: The Shock of Global Population Decline by Darrell Bricker and John Ibbitson (Signal/McClelland & Stewart)
  • Living with China: A Middle Power Finds Its Way by Wendy Dobson (Rotman-UTP Publishing/University of Toronto Press)
  • The Wealth of First Nations by Tom Flanagan (Fraser Institute)
  • The Tangled Garden: A Canadian Cultural Manifesto for the Digital Age by Richard Stursberg with Stephen Armstrong (James Lorimer & Co.).

