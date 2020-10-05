Former winner David Bergen, Shani Mootoo among writers shortlisted for Giller Prize

Open this photo in gallery Author David Bergen poses before the Giller Prize ceremony in Toronto, on Nov. 9, 2010. Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press

Former Scotiabank Giller Prize winner David Bergen has another shot at the $100,000 honour, after making a short list that also includes four-time nominee Shani Mootoo and three first-time finalists.

The Winnipeg-based Bergen, who took the prestigious literary prize in 2005 for “The Time In Between,” is now in the running for his short story collection “Here The Dark,” published by Biblioasis.

Bergen was also a finalist in 2010 for “The Matter with Morris,” and made the long list in 2008 with “The Retreat.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mootoo of Prince Edward County, Ont., is marking her fourth Giller nod for her love-triangle novel “Polar Vortex,” published by Book*hug Press.

Souvankham Thammavongsa on crafting her debut fiction collection How to Pronounce Knife

Emily St. John Mandel’s The Glass Hotel shines in its probing of themes – guilt, loss and theft

Author Gil Adamson on the creation of Ridgerunner, her latest Canadian Western

Shani Mootoo’s Polar Vortex is an unsettling novel about how secrets always come back to get us

Winter books preview: 36 reads to get you through till spring

She was previously a Giller finalist in 1997 for “Cereus Blooms at Night.” Mootoo also made the long list in 2014 with “Moving Forward Sideways like a Crab” and in 2009 with “Valmiki’s Daughter.”

This year’s short list of five authors also includes first-time contenders Gil Adamson, Emily St. John Mandel, and Souvankham Thammavongsa.

Toronto-based Adamson is being recognized for the western-meets-mystery “Ridgerunner” (House of Anansi Press), which is a follow-up to her lauded 2007 debut novel “The Outlander.”

British Columbia-raised, New York-based Mandel has a nod for the white-collar crime tale “The Glass Hotel” (HarperCollins Publishers).

And Toronto-raised Thammavongsa has a shot at the title with the short-story collection “How To Pronounce Knife” (McClelland & Stewart).

Canadian actor Eric McCormack will host, and jazz musician Diana Krall will perform in the Nov. 9 broadcast announcing the winner.

Story continues below advertisement

The event, which will have a mix of live and pretaped portions, will air on CBC and its Gem streaming service.

Both McCormack and Krall will be filmed in Vancouver, from their respective locations, adhering to COVID-19 pandemic protocols.

Jury members Mark Sakamoto, Eden Robinson, David Chariandy, Tom Rachman, and Claire Armitstead chose the short list from a total of 118 submitted works.

The long list of 14 titles announced last month had some big names who didn’t make the cut, including Thomas King, Emma Donoghue, and Lynn Coady.

This is the 27th edition of the prize, which was founded by the late Jack Rabinovitch and celebrates Canadian fiction.

The award is named in honour of Rabinovitch’s late wife, literary journalist Doris Giller.

Story continues below advertisement

The Globe has five brand-new arts and lifestyle newsletters: Health & Wellness, Parenting & Relationships, Sightseer, Nestruck on Theatre and What to Watch. Sign up today.