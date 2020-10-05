 Skip to main content
Former winner David Bergen, Shani Mootoo among writers shortlisted for Giller Prize

Victoria Ahearn
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Author David Bergen poses before the Giller Prize ceremony in Toronto, on Nov. 9, 2010.

Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press

Former Scotiabank Giller Prize winner David Bergen has another shot at the $100,000 honour, after making a short list that also includes four-time nominee Shani Mootoo and three first-time finalists.

The Winnipeg-based Bergen, who took the prestigious literary prize in 2005 for “The Time In Between,” is now in the running for his short story collection “Here The Dark,” published by Biblioasis.

Bergen was also a finalist in 2010 for “The Matter with Morris,” and made the long list in 2008 with “The Retreat.”

Mootoo of Prince Edward County, Ont., is marking her fourth Giller nod for her love-triangle novel “Polar Vortex,” published by Book*hug Press.

She was previously a Giller finalist in 1997 for “Cereus Blooms at Night.” Mootoo also made the long list in 2014 with “Moving Forward Sideways like a Crab” and in 2009 with “Valmiki’s Daughter.”

This year’s short list of five authors also includes first-time contenders Gil Adamson, Emily St. John Mandel, and Souvankham Thammavongsa.

Toronto-based Adamson is being recognized for the western-meets-mystery “Ridgerunner” (House of Anansi Press), which is a follow-up to her lauded 2007 debut novel “The Outlander.”

British Columbia-raised, New York-based Mandel has a nod for the white-collar crime tale “The Glass Hotel” (HarperCollins Publishers).

And Toronto-raised Thammavongsa has a shot at the title with the short-story collection “How To Pronounce Knife” (McClelland & Stewart).

Canadian actor Eric McCormack will host, and jazz musician Diana Krall will perform in the Nov. 9 broadcast announcing the winner.

The event, which will have a mix of live and pretaped portions, will air on CBC and its Gem streaming service.

Both McCormack and Krall will be filmed in Vancouver, from their respective locations, adhering to COVID-19 pandemic protocols.

Jury members Mark Sakamoto, Eden Robinson, David Chariandy, Tom Rachman, and Claire Armitstead chose the short list from a total of 118 submitted works.

The long list of 14 titles announced last month had some big names who didn’t make the cut, including Thomas King, Emma Donoghue, and Lynn Coady.

This is the 27th edition of the prize, which was founded by the late Jack Rabinovitch and celebrates Canadian fiction.

The award is named in honour of Rabinovitch’s late wife, literary journalist Doris Giller.

