 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Books

Register
AdChoices

Four basketball (or basketball-adjacent) books to fill the March Madness-shaped hole in your life

Cathal Kelly
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

I am going to be crafty here because basketball does not produce classic books.

I mean, is David Halberstam’s The Breaks of the Game a good book? Sure. Is it anywhere close to Halberstam’s baseball equivalent, Summer of ‘49? Not even close. It lacks an essential element. Romanticism, perhaps. Halberstam is reporting his subject in one instance and falling in love with in the other.

For whatever reason, basketball - like carpentry, but unlike fly-fishing - does not lend itself to literature.

Story continues below advertisement

Maybe the characters are so outsized in their public lives, there is no need to dish about their private ones. Maybe the game is too frenetic. Maybe the ball’s too big.

So these are not great basketball books. They are great books that contain some amount of basketball, and one idle diversion that is nothing but.

The Basketball Diaries by Jim Carroll: You’re going to think to yourself, “There’s an awful lot of heroin in this sports book, and I was pretty sure that was discouraged in sports.” Carroll’s story of misspent youth in the simultaneously decaying and fecund New York City of our Warholian dreams counts as one of the very few decent drug memoirs. Plus, there is some basketball.

The Sportswriter by Richard Ford: Since the protagonist of Richard Ford’s masterpiece is a sportswriter, there is basketball in here. I believe. I’m pretty sure. Okay, the word must be used at least once. Though he captures the rhythms of the job perfectly, this isn’t a novel about sports or writing them. It’s about that moment in middle-age when you stop to reflect on what went wrong. So, probably what you’re doing right now.

Under The Frog by Tibor Fischer: This novel about Hungarian basketball players crushed under the heel of the Soviet regime is an absurdist delight. Fischer, a Brit, was one of those hyper-masculine literary stars of the 90s who got ploughed under by a shift in mores. But this book – rejected by 58 publishers before going on to get shortlisted for the Booker – seems newly relevant on topics like despair, ennui and isolation.

The Book of Basketball by Bill Simmons: Simmons is one of those writers it was once fashionable to love, until everyone loved him, upon which he immediately became fashionable to hate. The entire sports internet now copies the epigrammatic, all-over-the-place style Simmons popularized. Simmons seems bored by himself half the time. But when he wanders back to his core obsession, basketball, and is given room to roam – as he is in this encyclopedic attempt to rewrite NBA history – he’s still a lot of fun.

Expand your mind and build your reading list with the Books newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies