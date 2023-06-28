Open this photo in gallery: The federal government's $22.8-million Accessible Digital Books initiative is set to wind down over the next year, leaving smaller players in the sector fearful for the production of audiobooks and other accessible books.undefined undefined/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

An upcoming drop in subsidies for the production of accessible book formats threatens to deprive people with visual, physical and learning disabilities from accessing some Canadian stories – and potentially stall the growing market for audiobooks.

Many smaller publishers can hardly afford to get standard physical editions of books from presses to readers’ hands. Formatting and publishing books beyond the written word and printed page are cash-intensive processes, especially for narrated audiobooks with professional voice actors.

In 2019, the federal government announced the $22.8-million Accessible Digital Books initiative as part of that year’s budget to build accessibility capacity in the industry. But the program is set to wind down over the next year, leaving smaller players in the sector fearful for the production of audiobooks and other accessible books.

“Audiobooks aren’t going to happen unless there’s federal funding,” said John Kennedy, the co-publisher of Regina’s Radiant Press.

Audiobooks accounted for about 6 per cent of books bought in Canada since 2019, according to publishing sector data collector BookNet. And they make up 8 per cent of books borrowed from Canadian libraries – a proportion that’s grown by two-thirds since 2018.

Radiant Press has published about 20 audiobooks since late 2020 thanks to the Accessible Digital Books initiative. “It was totally because the fund existed,” Kennedy says. “We couldn’t have done them without it.”

Audiobooks are just the most well-known form of accessible books to average consumers. By following standards such as Benetech’s Global Certified Accessible Program, digital ePub books can contain sufficient formatting and data to allow for features such as image descriptions.

Groups such as the Centre for Equitable Library Access (CELA) work with libraries to convert books into accessible formats – but argue that books should be created with accessibility in mind from the start. “When we produce a book in an alternate format, it can be six months or more before that same book is available to people with disabilities,” said Laurie Davidson, the centre’s executive director.

“The publishing industry has done a great job of stepping up,” Davidson continued, “but in no way is this work done. A lot of these publishers are small and lack the resources. So when the funding ends, what is their ability and capacity to continue this work?”

Two pools of funding may come to the rescue, the Canada Book Fund or Ottawa’s Equitable Access to Reading program, but are still far away from reaching publishers.

In the 2021 mandate letter to Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau requested that the minister boost the long-stagnant funding level of the $39.55-million Canada Book Fund, which supports Canadian authors via publishers, booksellers and other organizations.

In an e-mail, Heritage spokesperson David Larose said the department “is currently consulting key stakeholders on how the government can further support the growth of the Canadian publishing sector and the promotion of Canadian-authored books,” including for accessible formats.

Todd Besant, executive editor of Winnipeg’s ARP Books and president of the Association of Canadian Publishers’ board, said that boosting the Canada Book Fund would “help publishers overall” with financial stability, including for accessible books. Temporary programs such as the Accessible Digital Books initiative only help so much, he said, because “once the project ends, what do publishers do next?”

The head of Ebound Canada, which promotes digital engagement in Canadian books, said that one way to boost accessible book creation would be to incentivize accessibility standards for publishers receiving Canada Book Fund money.

“It is in this way that the content developed by Canadians meets the needs of the print disabled community, but also results in more usable sophisticated files that all people can enjoy, further positioning Canadian content to compete internationally,” Ebound chief executive officer Deborah Nelson said in an e-mail.

Ottawa’s 2022 budget also included a commitment for Employment and Social Development Canada to spend $25-million over five years on accessible books. The department said in an e-mail that it was providing funding to CELA and the National Network for Equitable Library Service as it designed a new program it called Equitable Access to Reading.

CELA’s executive director, Davidson, said that the organization has submitted recommendations for how that program should operate to best benefit the creation of accessible books.

But as Canadian publishers enter what will at least be a temporary federal funding downturn for accessible formats, costs will be prohibitive, especially for audiobooks. The publisher of B.C.’s Douglas & McIntyre, Anna Comfort O’Keeffe, said that even with the Accessible Digital Books initiative, producing audiobooks was too costly except for its highest sellers. “To make them into a professional product takes money that just doesn’t translate for a lot of our titles,” she said.

Toronto-based ECW Press has produced about 40 of its own audiobooks a year, as well as another 80 or so for other publishers, through the Accessible Digital Books program. (The reporter of this story published a book, and audiobook, with ECW in 2016, prior to the program’s launch.)

For every 10 or 15 audiobooks, maybe one or two recoup their costs, said David Caron, ECW’s co-publisher and president, in an interview. The now-declining Accessible Digital Books program was “very, very important,” he said. Without it, “Most publishers in Canada, I think, are not going to take that risk, which means you’re not going to have the level of accessible books, and being available in audio, that there has been.”