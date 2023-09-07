Open this photo in gallery: Author Zalika Reid-Benta's two books to date have centred on her home neighbourhood of Toronto’s Eglinton West, also known as Little Jamaica, revealing its character and culture.Handout

In her two books to date, including her newest novel River Mumma, Zalika Reid-Benta is doing for the neighbourhood where she grew up – Toronto’s Eglinton West, also known as Little Jamaica – what storytellers such as Mordecai Richler, Spike Lee and Alice Munro have done for theirs: reveal the rich character, culture and lore of seemingly unglamorous places little known to those who live outside them.

Reid-Benta’s debut book, a collection of interconnected short stories set in Toronto and Jamaica titled Frying Plantain, was a sleeper hit that won the Danuta Gleed and Rakuten Kobo Emerging Writer prizes and was longlisted for a few others, including the Giller.

River Mumma departs from its predecessor not just form-wise, being a novel, but in its use of magic realism. After encountering a tetchy Jamaican water deity, River Mumma, in her local park, the novel’s unemployed, just-out-of-grad-school protagonist, Alicia, must embark on a 24-hour quest across the city to retrieve the former’s missing comb. In a mock-heroic twist, she must do so entirely by public transit.

You wrote in your acknowledgments that this was a book you didn’t know you wanted to write. How so?

It’s been a childhood dream of mine to write a young-adult fantasy-romance epic novel. That’s what I thought I was writing. I wanted to incorporate Jamaican folklore in it, but it was kind of a mess, because I was writing in a way that I didn’t write Frying Plantain – I let my imagination go, and at 400 pages it was only halfway done. Then one day I stopped mid-sentence and started working on River Mumma, and it was like I suddenly knew how to write a novel.

It was also in response to things that were happening in my life prepandemic. Food trucks and restaurants were popping up that were Caribbean- or Jamaican-inspired, but the language being used to discuss them was like, “We’re going to ‘elevate’ this cuisine.” It bothered me, because there’s nothing to be elevated! I haven’t heard anyone say, “We’re going to elevate Italian food.” It’s just got to be “authentic” Italian food.

I was also working at a store at a time, and one of my colleagues whose background was Nigerian, said that Jamaican patois wasn’t a language. And I was like, “It absolutely is a language!” We got the entire store involved in this intense, months-long debate. An article had also come out that attributed Toronto slang to celebrities like Lily Singh and Drake. It caused a social-media uproar because the slang is actually Jamaican, or East African. Plus there were articles about what it was to be a millennial and I was like, that’s not my millennial experience.

That all was brewing in my head for a couple of years, so when I stopped writing my YA fantasy and started working on River Mumma it just kind of came out into this book. It was the easiest writing experience that I’ve had so far.

What, or who, is River Mumma?

Depending on who you speak to, she could be multiple women. In Jamaica, she’s a mermaid who protects the waters from things like pollution. The fish are her children, and if she happens to be in the river and you fish from that river and eat her children then the river will disappear. She has a golden table, and there’s a few versions of how the golden table got to the bottom of the ocean. Some say that when the Spanish colonized Jamaica they put the table there. Anyone who sees the table is supposed to be overcome with greed, and when they try to take the table from her, she ends up killing them.

Another story, the one that’s the focus of this book, is where she combs her hair with a golden comb and if you see her, she jumps back into the water and the comb is left on a rock. You can take the comb, but she’ll appear in your dreams, and if you don’t give the comb back, she’ll ruin your entire life. If you do bring the comb back, she’ll give you riches. She’s a very mercurial being because she can give you prosperity, she can give you fertility, or she can drown you in the river and kill you, depending on her mood. There’s a bridge in Jamaica where a lot of car accidents happen, and local legend is that it’s because of River Mumma.

Did you learn this lore from your family, growing up, or through research?

I ended up researching to see the many different versions of it. My grandmother’s version is that River Mumma is a witch, and she’s in a kind of deep watering hole. You need to give her a wide berth – don’t talk to her, don’t go into the hole – and you’ll be fine. But I met other people who heard that if you give River Mumma offerings – she likes pretty things like perfume or jewellery – then she’ll give you a favour.

I also really like water, and she’s a water deity, so I ended up researching and then figuring things out what happened during enslavement in Jamaica: the rituals, or the dancing, and how they would give thanks to her. I also read a lot of books and watched a lot of movies to get inspired. One was Scott Pilgrim vs. the World …

That movie came to mind a lot when I was reading the book …

Yeah, I watched it a few times to get the urgency and zaniness that I wanted. I watched Superbad, because it takes place during a single night and so many wild things happen. But I was also reading speculative fiction. Octavia Butler and Nalo Hopkinson. A lot of Afrofuturism stuff. I even read Percy Jackson, for the Greek myths in a New York setting. There’s a lot of precedence for what I wanted to do, but I wanted to do it from a very diasporic Jamaican Toronto lens.

In an interview about Frying Plantain you said you initially had reservations about setting the stories around your neighbourhood. It seems like a pretty full embrace with this book, though. You even created maps.

Yeah, it’s a full embrace. I never thought I would be that type of writer. When I was shopping it around a publisher said that it was becoming a signature for me. Again, just seeing what Scott Pilgrim did and also, during my MFA, reading a lot of books that take place in New York, I was just like, there’s no reason why I can’t treat Toronto the way that people treat New York in books. And doing it through the TTC is very, very fun. So yeah, I kind of just went full throttle.

This interview has been edited and condensed.