Globe Book Club: Learn more about Esi Edugyan’s selection and how to participate

On Nov. 28, the two authors will discuss the novel at an event for Globe subscribers being held in partnership with the Vancouver Writers Festival

The Globe and Mail Book Club returns with two-time Giller Prize-winner Esi Edugyan as host and a “deliciously creepy” novel by Edmonton-based author Jacqueline Baker as the next title. Edugyan has chosen Baker’s 2014 book The Broken Hours for Globe and Mail subscribers to read and discuss.

On Nov. 28, Baker and Edugyan will appear onstage at Vancouver’s Performance Works on Granville Island for a subscriber-exclusive event being held in partnership with the Vancouver Writers Festival.

Edmonton-based Baker is an award-winning novelist and creative writing professor from Saskatchewan’s Sand Hills region. Her debut collection, A Hard Witching and Other Stories, was published in 2003 and was nominated for the Rogers Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize. The Broken Hours is her most recent novel. Read one of her short stories in this excerpt from A Hard Witching and Other Stories.

Edugyan, based outside Victoria, is only the third person to win the Giller Prize twice; she won it in 2011 for Half-Blood Blues – which was also shortlisted for the Booker, the Writers’ Trust and the Governor-General’s Literary Award for Fiction. Her 2018 win for Washington Black marks the first time anyone has received the Giller for back-to-back books.


Edmonton-based Jacqueline Baker's debut collection, A Hard Witching and Other Stories, was published in 2003 and was nominated for the Rogers Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize.

In The Broken Hours, Baker imagines – with the use of deep research – the last year of H.P. Lovecraft’s life, from the perspective of a fictional character. Arthor Crandle has fallen on hard times and accepts a job with room and board, working for a mysterious writer he has yet to meet. Then things really get weird.

Baker wrote the novel during an intense, concentrated whirlwind of inspiration in the remote log cabin where she then lived, writing sometimes 12 hours a day.


Esi Edugyan's 2018 Giller Prize win for Washington Black marks the first time anyone has received the Giller for back-to-back books.

Edugyan, chosen as The Globe and Mail’s 2018 artist of the year, was already an acclaimed author prior to last year’s publication of Washington Black. The novel further established her as one of the best contemporary writers of English-language fiction – not just in Canada, but in the world.


FAQ

I missed the last Book Club. How do I catch up?

The inaugural Globe Book Club was hosted by Margaret Atwood, who chose Barbara Gowdy’s The White Bone. You can read all our articles exploring the book’s themes here, and also watch a video of Atwood and Gowdy in conversation at our subscriber-exclusive event held at The Globe and Mail Centre in Toronto last May.

How does the Book Club work? Is it in person or online?

The Globe and Mail Book Club brings subscribers together online to read and talk about a great Canadian book, culminating in a live event. Esi Edugyan and Jacqueline Baker will appear onstage at Vancouver’s Performance Works on Granville Island on Nov. 28 for a subscriber-exclusive event being held in partnership with the Vancouver Writers Festival. This is part of our Member Benefits program, which connects subscribers more closely to our journalism and our network of experts. Tickets to the event are open to Globe and Mail subscribers on a first-come, first-served basis

How do I participate?

Every week for the next four weeks, we’ll publish new discussion topics and essays related to the book on our website and in print. We encourage subscribers to discuss the book in the comments section on the articles. Subscribers can also send questions or thoughts to bookclub@globeandmail.com.

To keep up with the latest on the Book Club, sign up for our Books newsletter. Home-delivery subscribers who have not yet activated their unlimited access to globeandmail.com can do so here.

How do I get tickets to the live event?

To register for the live event, visit our Member Benefits site. The event is complimentary and open exclusively to subscribers.

What if I can’t go to the event?

A video of the conversation will be available on our website afterward for subscribers.

