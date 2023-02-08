Harlequin Romance novels are trending toward far less steamy covers these days as the audience shifts.Louie Palu/The Globe and Mail

Picture the cover of a romance novel. Five years ago, I’d have bet my heaving bosom that you’d automatically come up with something involving a bare-chested Fabio type clutching a swooning damsel, her bodice ripped (naturally).

These days, that’s not such a given. In fact, if a romance novel is a bestseller, it’s almost certain that the cover will read far more cartoony than steamy. Illustrated covers – bright colours, abstract figures, playful fonts – front the work of some of the genre’s biggest names, including Emily Henry, Sally Thorne, Jasmine Guillory and Helen Hoang.

At the same time, romance readership has exploded. It’s now the leading growth category for publishers, and sales have doubled in the past two years. Much of this growth comes from Gen Z and millennial readers, fuelled by the rise of BookTok – and, potentially, the emergence of this new style of cover design.

“We’re definitely seeing a shift,” says Leslie Murphy of the popular blog, She Reads Romance Books. “I think the trend toward more illustrated covers signals a desire or want of traditional publishers to expand the audience of romance book readers.”

That this might happen at the expense of the classic “clinch cover,” however, concerns her. There’s the fact that it blurs the distinctions between sub-genres of romance novels, which used to be easily distinguishable just based on their cover art. (Consider the difference between a Nora Roberts cover, for example, and a Mary Balogh cover, both of which signal “contemporary romance” and “historical romance” from a mile away.)

The real villain in this story, however? The notion that an illustrated cover makes a romance novel more palatable to a broader audience because, well, it doesn’t look like a romance novel.

“It is really troubling that a cover depicting love, passion, or anticipated open door bedroom scenes within the pages is deemed something unacceptable,” Murphy says. “I think our society should be beyond this stigma that reading about love, connection, or even sex is not acceptable. So, the change in book covers to make something more acceptable is not helpful in the long run.”

It’s also not entirely fair to a new generation of writers, many of whom have come a long way from some of the more stereotypical, problematic tropes you’d find in your grandmother’s harlequins.

“I think a negative connotation is still attached to ‘bodice ripper romance book covers,’ suggesting that women in romance books are simply a love interest for the hero, and not a strong character of their own,” Murphy says. “Romance books in general, including those with a clinch cover, still fight the stigma that these aren’t intellectually stimulating.”

The idea that the clinch cover needs to disappear to shed that stigma feels like a defeat, a concession to misogyny. If we have to hide our romance novels behind a cute cover, is that really progress?

Rania Husseini, on the other hand, sees the emergence of the illustrated cover as a net positive for the genre. As senior vice-president, print at Indigo, she’s watched first-hand the extraordinary growth in readership over the last few years and attributes it to the COVID-19 pandemic, which sent us all scurrying for escapism; and to the ways that TikTok – and it’s enthusiastic embrace of romance authors like Colleen Hoover – has helped dismantle the judgment many readers may have held around these books before.

“I think it’s less about the covers, necessarily, and more about the story,” she says. “Romance writers have been the most embracing, it’s such a progressive genre. The more people see themselves reflected, the more engaged they are – and the more the sales will be there.”

And while yes, admittedly many of their bestsellers are illustrated covers, Husseini isn’t worried about the future of the clinch cover.

“There’s a devoted group of romance readers that love the clinch cover, and they’re drawn to that,” she says, adding that they’re seeing growth across all sub-genres of romance, not just the so-called “rom-com” types most likely to have an illustrated cover. “There’s a huge attachment to clinch covers, and there’s an artistry to them.”

She adds that “over the last three or four years, we’ve experienced this level of acceptance and openness, and that includes the idea of the clinch cover being okay.”

But, as a thought experiment, would Henry, one of Indigo’s top 10 authors last year, have been as popular if her cover had featured her protagonists tangled up in a passionate embrace, rather than the sunny, beachy cartoon it did have?

“I think it opened it up to a broader audience that would have been more willing to engage with it,” Husseini concedes. “The story is the same, so my hope would be that the story would actually get there, but we do know that a book cover draws an audience.”

As a bookseller, naturally, she’s ultimately an advocate for whatever cover will pull the most punters.

“I would have zero concern about putting a clinch cover on our bestseller wall,” she says, referring to the giant display that greets you when you enter an Indigo.

“As far as I’m concerned, whatever you read, however you read, I’m thrilled.”

Expand your mind and build your reading list with the Books newsletter. Sign up today.