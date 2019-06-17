 Skip to main content

Books ’Hunger Games’ prequel novel coming in 2020

New York
Suzanne Collins has a new Hunger Games novel coming out, a prequel set 64 years before the start of her multimillion-selling trilogy.

The book, currently untitled, is to come out May 19, 2020. Collins said in a statement Monday that she wanted to explore what people perceive is necessary for survival. She set the narrative in the years after the Dark Days, the failed rebellion in the country of Panem. The Hunger Games books are set in a dystopia where young people must fight and kill each other, on live TV.

The new book takes place well before the lifetime of Hunger Games heroine Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence in the billion-dollar movie franchise. Scholastic spokeswoman Tracy van Straaten declined further comment on the new book’s contents or characters.

