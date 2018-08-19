‘If I see any slaves I’ll let you know:’ Excerpt from Wayne Grady’s book Up From Freedom

He was sharpening an axe in the kitchen. Rachel had asked him to take it to the barn, but he said it was too cold and he was almost finished and he would clean it up when he was done. She was dipping candles on the stove when they heard footsteps on the porch. Moody stood and went to the door: two runaways, a boy and a girl, threadbare clothes and no shoes. He had been wondering when something like this would happen. Rachel ushered them into the kitchen. The boy said they’d waited down by the creek until it was dark, and had come up when they saw light in the kitchen window. The boy was all right, a little muddied and cold, but the girl’s dark skin was pebbled and scabby around her nose and mouth, her hair like matted river weeds, and her eyes rimmed with green pus. The cold seemed to have kept her intact, but now that she was inside she was shivering herself apart.

Rachel inspected the girl and took her out to the barn with a pan of warm water and some soap and towels. Moody stayed in the kitchen with the boy, who was scared to death of Moody, possibly because Moody was still holding the axe. He kept looking to the window, maybe after the girl, maybe just out into the night. There was a bad smell in the room.

“How’d you get here?” Moody asked him, to pass the time.

“Follered de ribber,” he said.

“Where from?”

“Massa’s.” He pointed south.

“That your sister?”

He didn’t answer. He looked as though he didn’t understand the question.

“You hungry?” Moody asked.

No answer this time, either. Moody guessed he hadn’t taken it as an offer of food. He got up and put some fried catfish left from their supper on a plate and set it in front of the boy, who stared at it like he thought it might flip up and bite him if he touched it.

“Go ahead,” Moody said. “Watch out for bones.”

Carefully, the boy broke the white meat in half, shoved one piece into his mouth and set the other back on the plate.

“What’s your name?” Moody asked him.

Before he could not answer again, Rachel came in with the empty pan. “Julius,” she said, “take that food out to your friend. We’ll be along in a minute.”

When the boy was gone, Rachel looked at Moody and he looked at her, letting her see how calm he was. “How long have you been hiding runaways?” he asked her.

“Since we came here. Before that, really. My mother hid them in her boardinghouse in Huntsville.”

“Do you have some place you hide them?” he asked, thinking someone would be along shortly looking for them.

“Robert built a false wall in the back of the barn,” she said. “I haven’t put them in there yet, but I will.”

“We better tend to it now,” Moody said. “They don’t seem to have come from too far away.”

They went out to the barn, Moody scanning the ridge above the road and wishing he had a rifle. His leg hurt. Dante and Beatrice, both stolid horses, looked up from their stalls and fluttered at them when they came in, expecting grain. Satan was in the fourth stall. There was no horse in the third stall, and that was where Rachel had put the two runaways. The girl looked less terrible than she had. Rachel had washed her and given her a clean dress. Julius still looked terrified and Moody wondered if something wasn’t wrong with him after all, something less visible than whatever was wrong with the girl.

Rachel led Moody to the end stall. Satan looked mean, but she was in fact the gentlest of the three. Moody backed her out, and Rachel moved aside a piece of burlap that was nailed to the side wall, revealing a jagged hole the size of a hand that looked like it had been kicked in by a demented horse. She reached through the hole, turned a wooden catch, and the wall slid open. Expert carpentry; no visible hinges or saw lines in the wood, weighted so it would slide quietly. Moody wouldn’t have seen it was a door even if he’d been looking for one. Behind it was a narrow space that ran along the width of the barn. He put the lantern through and saw a table at the far end with a jug of water and a few candles on it. Room for maybe ten people, if they didn’t fight. Rachel brought Julius and the girl.

“You’ll be safe in here,” she told them. “There’s good air and no light gets out. Stay until one of us fetches you, do you understand that?” The girl nodded. “You hear anything going on outside, horses or voices or anything, you just stay put. Not a peep, you got that?” She nodded again.

Rachel closed the door and replaced the burlap, and Moody put Satan back in the stall. The big animal seemed to take her role as guard horse seriously.

When they were in the house, Rachel sat at the table and rolled up her sleeves as though readying for a fight, but he wasn’t going to fight her.

“What’s wrong with the girl?" he asked.

“She’s fifteen and she’s had two babies already. Whoever owned her kept her in a cage and bred her like an animal. She doesn’t seem to have been given a name, Mr. Moody, not so much as a name. I don’t know what all’s wrong with her. Starvation. Parasites. Infection. She needs a doctor.”

“Where we going to find a doctor who will treat a slave?” he asked.

“They’re not slaves,” Rachel said. “We don’t recognize slavery as a human condition. They are children who are suffering.”

“Still,” he said, “where’re we going to find a doctor who will look at them?”

“I know of one in Huntsville.”

“That’s a day’s ride from here.”

“What do you suggest, Mr. Moody? That I send them on their way with her in that condition? You’ve seen her. She needs proper care.”

Moody reached across the table and took her hand. “How soon can we move them?” he said.

“She needs a day or two.”

“If anyone’s coming after them, they’ll be here before that. I don’t suppose you have anything here we can defend ourselves with?”

“We don’t defend ourselves. We have done nothing that requires defence.”

“I doubt they’ll see it that way,” he said.

They came the next afternoon, a father, son and another man with the surly look of an overseer. Moody readied himself on the porch, keenly feeling the lack of a weapon. He suggested Rachel go inside, but all she did was take off her bonnet.

“At least let me do the talking,” he said.

They stood on the porch trying to look like two people receiving unexpected company.

“Huddy,” the older man, the father, said.

“’Day,” Moody answered. “What brings you boys up here?”

“We’re just out huntin’,” the man said. “Followed some tracks up the crick.”

“Oh?”

“Two of them. They stop just here.”

“What kind of tracks were they,” Moody asked, “this time of year?”

The man looked at Moody as though wondering if he were new to the Earth. The son was short with a large head, hair cropped close to his scalp. His ears stuck out and he didn’t seem to have any eyebrows. He grinned all the time, as if looking forward to doing something he loved doing. He reminded Moody of men he’d known in the militia, the kind they were sorry they had to unleash on the enemy, but they did. The third man had an old muzzle loader sitting crossways on his lap and he kept his right finger on the trigger.

“My name’s Judd,” the father said, raising his eyebrows. “Silas Judd. This here’s my boy, J.J., and that there’s Sam Lerner, my overseer.”

“Afternoon to you all. There’s no slaves here, Judd, neither yours nor ours. I come from Texas,” he said. “I know how much trouble runaways can be.”

“They surely can,” Judd said. “Fun to hunt, though, ain’t they?” He turned to his son, laughing. “We heard you was Quakers and you helped a lot of my runaways.” He looked speculatively at Rachel. “Mind if we look in your barn, ma’am?”

“I surely do mind,” said Moody. “That would be the same as calling me a liar.”

“They might have snuck in there in the night.”

The son made a noise that sounded like air escaping from a bloated cow. He got off his horse and walked to the barn. Moody contrived to look unconcerned. Judd must have been losing a lot of slaves to be placing such a large bet on these two.

“J.J. has something wrong in his head,” Judd said, touching his hat. “But sometimes he’s right.”

The overseer thought it was his turn to speak up.

“We just want the buck,” he said. “J.J.’s done with the female.”

Moody looked calmly over to him. There were just two of them now, both waiting for something to happen. He could see Lerner gauging the distance between himself and Moody and how long it would take him to get his musket over his horse. Maybe too long. Maybe the ball had dropped out of it. He wouldn’t know about Moody’s bad leg; Moody himself didn’t know how fast he could move with it. The overseer yawned and Moody tensed. Yawning usually signalled a stupid move on the way.

Just then the boy came out of the barn alone, and the moment passed. He looked at his father and shrugged, which Moody took to mean he hadn’t found anything but wasn’t convinced there was nothing to find.

“Sorry to bother you, then,” said Judd. “We’ll be on our way.”

“If I see any slaves I’ll let you know. Where’s your place at?”

“Just up along,” he said, nodding back the way they’d come.

“We’re neighbours, then,” Moody said.

“Yep,” said Judd, turning his horse. “We’ll be seeing a lot of each other. Come on, boys.”

Moody and Rachel watched them ride off. Only J.J. looked back, like a child being pulled away from a carnival.

Excerpted from Up From Freedom by Wayne Grady. Copyright © 2018 Wayne Grady. Published by Doubleday Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.