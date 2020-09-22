‘I’m thinking of hitting Soleimani’: Woodward’s book recounts how Trump made the call to kill an Iranian general

Before the U.S. President ordered a strike on Tehran’s top military commander, he discussed it over golf with a senator who tried to talk him out of it, a new book alleges. What happened next would set events in motion that left a passenger plane destroyed, 57 Canadians dead and Tehran’s relationship with the West at a boiling point