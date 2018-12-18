In Iceland, 'tis the season for reading

Open this photo in gallery A view of Reykjavik from Hallgrimskirkja church, Iceland, on Aug. 4, 2017. Michaela Rehle

On Christmas Eve a couple of years ago, I dropped by the Eymundsson bookstore, founded in 1872, on Austurstraeti in downtown Reykjavik. It was late afternoon, already dark, and the store was empty. I’d been expecting a rush; I’d heard about jolabokaflod, when all the new books get published, and everyone buys one to give as a gift on December 24. What I hadn’t heard was that it was also part of the tradition to read the book you got that same day. So while I wandered the shelves looking for Icelandic books in English to take back to my hotel around the block, everyone else was already tucked away in their big scratchy sweaters reading.

Traditions in Iceland, I learned on this trip, are different from traditions here. In a country with a population roughly the size of Windsor, Ont., about a third of whom live within 15 kilometres of each other, it’s not difficult for them to be near-universal. The day before, for instance, every restaurant I passed was full and rowdy, a strong smell of ammonia wafting out of the doors as the country gathered to eat rotten skate, a barely edible dish leftover from hard times past. No one likes it, as far as I could tell – the ammonia is so strong it not only activates your gag reflex but actually burns your mouth – though they relish the experience of wrestling with it as a people each December 23.

The book I eventually settled on was Moonstone: The Boy Who Never Was by Sjon, about a prostitute in Reykjavik during the 1918 flu epidemic. The book opens with our hero, kneeling in front of a man on a hill about 800 metres from where I was reading – cheekily the site where the now-iconic Hallgrims church would be built a few decades later – listening to an approaching motorcycle he can identify by ear, because there are only so many motorcycles in town, and he knows how each of them is tuned. Iceland’s population has only increased by about 200,000 since then, and as I was to learn as I read more over the coming months, this sort of familiarity is fundamental to how Icelandic fiction is written and read.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery The Hallgrimskirkja, Lutheran parish church in Reykjavik, Iceland, on Sept. 1, 2018. Maja Hitij

Geographically, demographically, Icelandic culture is tiny, but it’s been punching above its weight for 800 years, ever since its people started writing their sagas. (Njalssaga is the most famous of them in English, though there are dozens.) Ironically, given that they’re the descendants of the farmers and lawyers who escaped the chaos of mainland Nordic society to found the world’s first parliamentary democracy – their parliament, the Althing, turns 1,088 this year – Icelanders in their isolation have preserved the language of the Vikings long after the Vikings they fled softened into Norwegians, Danes and Swedes.

And along with it, it seems, they’ve retained some of their spirit. Hallgrimur Helgason’s novel, Woman at 1,000 Degrees, is the anarchistic story of an 80-year-old woman slowly, cantankerously dying in a garage with a grenade tucked between her legs. Or cartoonist Hugleikur Daggson, a sort of Icelandic Gary Larson who prefers parents in blood-soaked aprons making their kids into meat loaf to cows sitting on sofas. But, you know, still funny.

Then there’s Sjon. While there’s a certain moral anarchy to Moonstone, it did not prepare me for Codex 1962, published earlier this year in a translation by long-time collaborator Victoria Cribb. The story starts in a small sordidly idyllic German town that could have been painted by Georg Scholz, a town once saved from a marauding berserker by a baby chicken, before it zooms out into the literal heavens with the Archangel Gabriel, who loses his trumpet and transitions into Gabrielle. It then heads out to sea, and finally settles in Reykjavik, where it follows a Holocaust survivor and the golem child he’s created, for whom he conscripts an American wrestler/comparative religion scholar and a Soviet spy to help him extract a gold tooth from a philatelist werewolf – the final ingredient needed to bring the little golem Josef, who later goes to school with a pretentious young artist named Sjon, to life.

Reading fiction in translation is often nothing more than discovering great works to add to your personal canon. But sometimes, you discover something so different, the product of a people so unlike you that you can only stare at it and wonder at how little you really understand the world. Reading Sanaaq by the Inuk writer Mitiarjuk Nappaaluk was like that for me. And so was this.

Part auto-fiction, part saga, part touching generational obituary, with sci-fi, detective and romance genre-writing thrown into a mix that also pokes gentle fun at the redoubtable Halldor Laxness, Iceland’s 1955 Nobel literature laureate, Codex 1962 is a leap into an entirely foreign and very specifically Icelandic sensibility, a glimpse into one fractured facet of the soul of a country.