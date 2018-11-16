In praise of Giller winner Rohinton Mistry’s A Fine Balance

Open this photo in gallery Rohinton Mistry, author of A Fine Balance.

This 600-page doorstopper sat on my to-be-read shelf for many years because the blurb somehow gave me the impression this novel about 1970s and 1980s India would be gloomy, worthy, an educational but dull read. How wrong I was! I was gripped, then moved to tears. This tale of a widow, her paying guest and her employees (a tailor uncle and nephew from an untouchable caste) is a Dickensian page-turner about surviving all the horrors life can throw at you. It finds insight, wit, charm and fellow feeling in even the darkest places. – Emma Donoghue, 2016 finalist, The Wonder

One of the great tragedies of our social and political lives is, I think, that we seem unable to think in both broad and particular terms. Rohinton Mistry’s A Fine Balance provides a remarkable example of the way that a novel can allow us both perspectives. It can invite us to see and think expansively – outside of ourselves – while at the same time offering the possibility of a deeply personal encounter. Mistry’s novel is, at once, a sweeping historical narrative and an intimate portrait of an unlikely network of friends. It elicits an engaged intellectual response to the historical events evoked (Indira Gandhi’s Emergency rule) and a powerful emotional response to the fate of the novel’s main characters. I remember feeling a sense of despair in closing the book not unlike the feeling I had after reading the concluding pages of Don Quixote, or in the final minutes of a production of King Lear. But that despair was balanced by another sense, provided by the novel as a whole: a sense of how resilient the human spirit can be, and how, despite its vulnerability, it continues to be sustained by the imagination, by humour and by love. “Where humans were concerned,” Mistry writes, “the only emotion that made sense was wonder, at their ability to endure.” – Johanna Skibsrud, 2010 winner, The Sentimentalists

A Fine Balance, by Rohinton Mistry, is as beautiful and piercing as it was when it was first published 23 years ago. And even more timely today in its portrayal of those who are ground down by the heel of greed. Mistry, in an interview, said that "the worst part of great poverty, is that you become blind to it.” And yet, the novel is not a polemic, simply because Mistry treats his characters with such joy and love. A Fine Balance can be set alongside Vikram Seth’s A Suitable Boy. – David Bergen, 2005 winner and 2010 finalist, The Time in Between and The Matter with Morris

In 1987, I travelled through India for three months with a friend. I ate cookies painted with gold leaf at a wedding, took my shoes off at the Taj Mahal, felt the ears of an elephant flap hard against my thighs, while I rode on its back, felt the misty spittle as it raised its trunk over its head and snorted at me; I became so ill that I hallucinated for 24 hours, and I stayed at the Salvation Army Hostel in Mumbai (then Bombay).

When my friend and I checked in the clerk asked where we were from and I said Newfoundland and the clerk said the woman who runs this place is from Newfoundland. I thought the clerk must be mistaken, but we were brought to meet Major Vardy, who lived in a tiny apartment within the hostel, which was a replica of an outport kitchen in any bay in Newfoundland, complete with Phentex wool patchwork quilt on the day bed in the corner.

During that trip I also saw a kind of poverty that was wounding, even to behold. Things so horrific that, at first, I could only experience them in a state of shock that rendered them incomprehensible to me.

Everything I experienced I understood with my senses – what I saw, smelled, touched and tasted. What I heard. What I felt. The experiences were indelible, but I understood very little.

When I returned to Newfoundland, I did a postcolonial literature course at Memorial University (it was called Commonwealth Literature at the time) and learned about the ravages of colonialism. All the pink bits on the map, which included Newfoundland and India, of course. How these places were connected, how they were different.

And then I read A Fine Balance. So many of the experiences I’d had in India, the people I’d met, the voices I’d heard, the very cadence of speech, smells, flavours, the signs of class structure, the history I’d read when I got home – all of those experiences were crystallized in Rohinton Mistry’s novel, so that I could finally apprehend something of what I had felt. Reading the novel made the things I’d experienced in India meaningful. The novel is humane and unflinching, deeply textured and charged with vision and intensity. It provokes compassion. Reading A Fine Balance was revelatory; it altered me profoundly. – Lisa Moore, 2002, 2005 and 2013 finalist, Open, Alligator and Caught

My son used to do this to me when he was 10. What’s your favourite this? What’s your favourite that? He has grown up and so should we all. The truth is I come to books late. I haven’t yet read many of the Giller winners. Two years ago, I finally got around to Rohinton Mistry’s A Fine Balance, published in 1995, and I loved it. But I can’t make a choice when I haven’t read all the books. So I choose them all, every last one of them, the books that won, the books that should have won, the books that were nominated and the books that should have been nominated. If you don’t like my answer, then, as Jack Rabinovitch liked to say, “Boo hoo hoo.” – Elizabeth Hay, 2000 finalist and 2007 winner, A Student of Weather and Late Nights on Air