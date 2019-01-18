It’s cold out – here are three literary ways to pass the time

Open this photo in gallery Matthew Goode stars in the TV adaptation of Deborah Harkness’s book A Discovery of Witches. TOM JAMIESON/The New York Times

Read

A Thousand Mornings by Pulitzer-Prize winning poet Mary Oliver, 83, who died Jan. 17. Oliver’s meditations on nature and animal life captured not just the beauty she saw around her but also the simplicity. As she put it: “Poetry, to be understood, must be clear. It mustn’t be fancy. I have the feeling that a lot of poets writing now, they sort of tap dance through it. I always feel that whatever isn’t necessary should not be in the poem.”

Watch

The TV adaptation of Deborah Harkness’s book A Discovery of Witches, the first of her All Souls trilogy, will start streaming on Sundance Now and Shudder on Jan. 17. The series stars Matthew Goode (of Downton Abbey and The Crown fame) as Matthew Clairmont, a 1,500-year-old vampire and genealogist who falls for historian Diana Bishop, played by Teresa Palmer. The setting for their initial meeting? Oxford’s Bodleian Library.

Do

Ben McNally is hosting a brunch on Feb. 3 at Toronto’s King Edward Hotel featuring authors Ann Hui (Chop Suey Nation), Rick Smith (Slow Death by Rubber Duck), Cecil Foster (They Call Me George) and Jennifer Robson (The Gown). Tickets are $60, 416-361-0032

Story continues below advertisement

Expand your mind and build your reading list with the Books newsletter. Sign up today.