It’s cold out – here are three literary ways to pass the time

Read
A Thousand Mornings by Pulitzer-Prize winning poet Mary Oliver, 83, who died Jan. 17. Oliver’s meditations on nature and animal life captured not just the beauty she saw around her but also the simplicity. As she put it: “Poetry, to be understood, must be clear. It mustn’t be fancy. I have the feeling that a lot of poets writing now, they sort of tap dance through it. I always feel that whatever isn’t necessary should not be in the poem.”
Watch
The TV adaptation of Deborah Harkness’s book A Discovery of Witches, the first of her All Souls trilogy, will start streaming on Sundance Now and Shudder on Jan. 17. The series stars Matthew Goode (of Downton Abbey and The Crown fame) as Matthew Clairmont, a 1,500-year-old vampire and genealogist who falls for historian Diana Bishop, played by Teresa Palmer. The setting for their initial meeting? Oxford’s Bodleian Library.
Do
Ben McNally is hosting a brunch on Feb. 3 at Toronto’s King Edward Hotel featuring authors Ann Hui (Chop Suey Nation), Rick Smith (Slow Death by Rubber Duck), Cecil Foster (They Call Me George) and Jennifer Robson (The Gown). Tickets are $60, 416-361-0032
Expand your mind and build your reading list with the Books newsletter. Sign up today.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.