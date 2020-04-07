 Skip to main content
Kaie Kellough, Doyali Islam among Canadian nominees for Griffin Poetry Prize

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Kaie Kellough, seen in an undated handout image, is among this year's Canadian nominees for the $65,000 Griffin Poetry Prize.

/The Canadian Press

Kaie Kellough is among this year’s Canadian nominees for the $65,000 Griffin Poetry Prize.

The Montreal-based, Calgary-raised writer is shortlisted for his third collection, “Magnetic Equator,” a continent-spanning exploration of identity.

Also in the running is Doyali Islam, the Toronto-based editor of Arc Poetry Magazine, for “Heft,” which examines rupture and resilience.

Rounding out the Canadian short list is Vancouver-based Chantal Gibson for her debut book of poetry, “How She Read.”

The international contenders are “How to Dress a Fish” by Colorado-based Abigail Chabitnoy; “Arias” by New York-based Sharon Olds; Sarah Riggs for her translation of “Time,” written in French by Beirut-born Etel Adnan; and Natalie Scenters-Zapico, who grew up on the U.S.-Mexico border, for “Lima :: Limon.”

The Canadian and international winners, who will each receive $65,000, will be announced on Griffin’s social media channels on May 19.

Organizers cancelled this year’s readings and gala dinner because of concerns over COVID-19.

