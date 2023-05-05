Open this photo in gallery: Kate Morton's Homecoming is at the top of The Globe's paperback fiction list.Davin Patterson/Handout

Kate Morton believes in alchemy. Not the sort that seeks to transform copper into gold, to be clear, but the specific magic that can occur between reader and page.

“The writer writes a book, but that’s only half of it,” Morton says from her home in Brisbane, Australia. “You need a reader to pick it up, and bring it back to life.

“And what I love about that is that each time the book is read, it’s a unique version of itself, because it’s an amalgamation of a writer’s words and the reader’s life and palate of experiences.”

"You've gotta read this": The books Globe staffers are loving this week

By that logic, then, there should be untold millions of unique versions of Morton’s characters floating around in imaginations across the world. The author of seven historical fiction novels – each a deeply pleasurable blend of mystery and family entanglements, always anchored in a vivid sense of place – she’s a consistent presence on bestseller lists, including The Globe and Mail’s own fiction charts.

In fact, her newest, Homecoming, is on the bestseller list as we speak, sitting in the top spot on the Globe’s paperback fiction list. It’s classic Kate Morton: Adrift after the breakdown of her relationship in London, a fortysomething journalist named Jess is suddenly called back home to Australia when her beloved grandmother has a fall while searching for something in the attic.

This out-of-character behaviour – Jess was forbidden to go up there as a child – leads her down an investigative rabbit hole that takes her 50 years into the past, and straight into the midst of a family secret: Her aunt and three cousins, all found dead by the side of a riverbank on Christmas Eve in 1959.

Being a Kate Morton novel, of course, this revelation is only just the beginning of a slow untwisting of half-truths and lies knotted together, teased apart over the course of more than 500 pages that fly by as if they’re 50.

The Globe spoke to Morton about her writing process, where she finds her ideas and why she is so fascinated by family secrets.

What’s your relationship to the idea of being a bestselling author? Is it a meaningful marker of success, for example?

My trajectory was unusual, in that I had a lucky break with the right manuscript at the right time. My Australian publishers took [The Clockmaker’s Daughter] and sold it in rights deals before I had even sold the first copy. I was very inexperienced when I had the name “bestseller” attached to mine, so it’s not something I have worked toward in the usual way. It’s wonderful and amazing, but it gives a different perspective, I suppose. In a very literal sense, it means that there are readers waiting to read the next book, which is brilliant, and what every storyteller hopes for. More than being a writer, being a storyteller means you want to tell it to somebody. For me, that connection with a reader is still the basis of the joy in what I do.

It seems that for you, there is a real purpose in knowing that you’re writing for someone else to share in.

I love math, and I love English. I’m very right brain and left brain. I love the creative part of writing, but I also love the word play: arranging words on the page; printing out the scene; reading it; being disappointed and hating what I’ve seen, and then fixing it; typing out the changes and printing it again; reading it and still not liking it; going back and going back. I enjoy the rigour of that, as well as the more technically creative storytelling of dreaming and conjuring parts of it. It can be very frustrating, but there is a real sense of achievement from the work itself. I love edits, and I love the puzzle. I lose scenes, I add new ones, move things around. Once I get to the end of that, there’s a blissful week where a year or two of work suddenly all comes together, and the world that I’ve made is real. At that point, I want to share it! You’ve had all the joy of doing it, but you want to tell someone, you want to connect.

Speaking of the puzzle: Your novels are never linear narratives. You get this perspective, that perspective, and you use different devices, like how part of Homecoming is made up of extracts from a true-crime book.

It’s like building a house. It’s lovely to get to the bit where you put the wallpaper and the paint on, but you need to have solid architecture to begin with, and the scaffolding, with all of the angles and interesting hallways, have to be in place first.

What is the scaffolding in your stories? A certain character’s voice that comes to you and you build a story around? A mystery where you figure out how you’ll unravel it back? Is it a place?

It’s so difficult to answer, because for one thing, it changes. Every story is thousands of small ideas, even fragments of ideas, and in the beginning, I need about three of them to come together for me to have the kernel of a story. I know they belong together because I feel it. Once you’ve gone through the two years of writing and creating, the original ideas get overlaid with new ones, and it can become very difficult to look back. It can be almost impossible to remember what it was that sparked the idea. With Homecoming, I can say that it was the circumstances of returning to Australia at the start of the pandemic. I was writing a book set in Europe, and it suddenly felt very thin and far away, while the strangeness and uncertainty of the pandemic made everything in my immediate vicinity so much brighter. It was all I could see, and suddenly the landscape of Australia, in which I unexpectedly found myself, felt real and ideas for stories would start to come to me. We were on our farm, and I would walk along the edge of the creek where willows grew, and that landscape that is in the beginning of Homecoming is taken directly from my real life. They are time capsules in that respect. Everything you think and feel and do and see, that’s from where the ideas arise.

The idea of home and houses that are these generational places feels like a golden thread that runs through your writing.

It absolutely is. Even as a person, I’m fascinated by houses. They are the physical repository of human stories. You can take a walk at night and have a glimpse through lit-up windows, and there’s that sense that in there is where lives are being led. I love the layouts of houses, and the dramatic possibilities those can offer. I love old houses, and the sense that they do have secrets, and they become more than bricks and mortar. As a writer, it’s a little bit like the same joy that a child might have from a doll’s house. It’s the literary version of that. You build a house, and your characters have somewhere to live, and enact their dramas. They are always more than just an address.

Alongside that, there’s a thread of family secrets, inheritances and, in particular, these grandmother and granddaughter relationships. It’s always about people and their people.

I’m interested in inheritance in that respect. It’s quite a Gothic idea, the sins of the father passing down, the return of the repressed, that sort of thing. When I started out as a writer, I used to put a lot of focus on plot. With every book I’ve written, it’s become clearer to me that the basis of story is character. There’s this great Heraclitus quote that “character is fate.” I love that idea that the way a person behaves informs the things that happen to them. And human beings cannot escape their family. That is something you’re part of, whether you like it or not. Even if you choose geographically to move away from it, you still have the psychological and historical connection to these other human beings in the world. Out of that comes family secrets. They always come with a sense of shame. Jung called secrets “psychic poison,” which certainly in my books, they do fulfill that role. It’s a poison within a relationship, and it’s only when that secret comes toward the light is there a chance for the characters to find themselves on a more even keel.