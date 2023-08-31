Novelist and playwright Emma Donoghue is a Booker Prize and Governor General’s Award nominee. Her novel Room was adapted into a film, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award for the screenplay adaptation. This exclusive excerpt is from her new novel, Learned by Heart, which is out now.

In the afternoon, masters come in for French, Drawing, Dancing, and Music. (Mercy, who can’t afford Accomplishments, swots in the Manor’s library.) At the end of today, Nan is downcast, because no one else in the Middle Form made an error substantial enough to earn a lesson card, so she can’t get rid of hers. Any girl who hasn’t been able to pass her lesson card on to another offender must memorise an assigned piece for that subject, on pain of earning an additional card; Nan and her friend Fanny are often a task or two in arrears.

Dinner’s at five. Yorkshire puddings (served first, to fill the girls up), giblet soup, mutton, and beans. The three at the disgrace table lap their soup neatly and eye the delights they’re denied. Eliza stood there in her third week; she can’t remember what she’d done, but it was nothing dreadful, just some confusion about the rules. She found disgrace so humiliating – all those eyes on her, in pity or perhaps confirmation of what the girls had heard about Asiatic tendencies to sloth, slyness, or sensuality – that she barely ate for seven days. That was when Eliza resolved to give no one grounds to suspect her. To be known at this school as impeccable.

There’s no teacher at the table this evening, so the Middles may chat if they keep their voices low. Betty praises the local regiment’s new uniforms, and Margaret reports on a terrible breach between two close cronies among the Seniors. Eliza nods wisely as if she already knew the tale but was too discreet to repeat it; she doesn’t care to admit that her sister, Jane, never tells her anything.

There’s Jane’s friend Hetty Marr on her own at one end of a Seniors table, taking more beans; she always seems to be eating. Hetty’s a day girl but generally stays for dinner, whereas Jane dines where she sleeps, at the Duffins’ house on Micklegate. This doesn’t seem to conduce to anyone’s comfort, since Jane constantly provokes the doctor. Eliza finds this baffling; for all his rough edges, Dr. Duffin’s the nearest thing to a father they have left.

Fanny tells the Middles that her big sister has had three teeth pulled and the rest filed smooth so there’ll be nowhere for food to get caught, with the unfortunate result that her whole mouth is now painfully sensitive. Nan tops this with a description of a time a dentist broke off a piece of her jawbone, which brought on an abscess, “and I had to be plugged up with cotton soaked in eau de cologne for a month, and Mama feared for my life!”

Nan likes to keep her mother’s memory alive by mentioning her, Eliza’s noticed – something Frances can hardly do, never having met hers. Fanny, like Eliza, lost hers too young to remember much. That’s four of the seven of them at this table who have dead mothers; it strikes Eliza that motherlessness could be considered the natural state of affairs, at least at this school. And Margaret will never speak of her unknown mother, which comes to much the same thing.

Rain’s starting to spatter the tall windows now. Giving up on the last tough end of mutton, Eliza hides it in her napkin. (Failure to clear the plate earns a mark.) Beside her, Frances chews on placidly. Eliza’s staring up at the rain lashing the windows when there’s a stir at the back of the refectory. A new pupil, it looks like, shedding a huge greatcoat.

Not pretty, Eliza decides; soaked front hair escaping from a crushed bonnet. Half-boots and hem rusty with mud. A shrimp of a thing, with neither height nor bosom, but as upright as an officer. “We expected you in a hack, Miss Lister,” Mrs. Tate says fretfully.

The stranger chuckles. “I only walked from the White Swan, not the whole twenty miles over Barmby Moor, though I daresay I could’ve managed that, at a pinch – my brothers and I think nothing of going ten miles in three hours.” The voice is deep and carrying, the accent rather Yorkshire.

“The young ladies of the Manor School do not stride about town unaccompanied.”

The newcomer nods, as if noting that. “And where’s your trunk?” Mrs. Tate asks.

“They’re sending it over on a barrow.” Miss Lister wipes rain off her spectacles with the dun sleeve of her travelling costume, and shoves them back onto the bridge of her nose. She scans the gleaming phalanx of maidens in white caps and frocks.

Eliza waits for the moment she’ll be spotted: the odd one out. Miss Lister’s light blue eyes move on, to the end of the row of Middles, then double back to meet Eliza’s; they narrow as if taking aim.

The Head has finished her coffee and is gliding down the middle of the refectory. “I bid you welcome, Miss Lister. You have not been at school before?”

“Haven’t needed to be, madam, not since I was ten, and I’m fourteen now.”

Miss Hargrave blinks, head tilted. “You . . . haven’t needed to be?”

“I teach myself – with a little help from the Vicar – for ten hours a day, not counting the flute.”

This sets off a susurration of whispers. “You teach yourself what, exactly?”

“Geometry, astronomy, heraldry,” Miss Lister throws out, “various modern languages, Latin . . .”

This last raises gasps.

“Your efforts sound creditable,” Miss Hargrave concedes, “but there is so much more to the moulding of a young lady than–”

“Oh, I know.”

Has the new girl just cut the Head off, mid-sentence? Eliza’s transfixed.

“Really I’m here for a quick polish, and new connections, of course,” the Lister girl says, “so I can move up into the realm I was born to occupy.”

Titters ripple along the refectory.

She quivers like a deer. Then manages a cocky smile, as if she’s made the joke instead of being the joke.

Eyes on the ceiling, Miss Hargrave draws the moral: “Half the miseries of mankind arise from pride.”

Her sister spells it out: “Kindly acquire the rudiments of common courtesy, miss, and learn not to interrupt anyone, but especially not your superiors.”

The Head murmurs, “The savage must be tamed before being polished.”

Finally a pinking in the girl’s flat cheeks.

“You may join your form.” Mrs. Tate gestures, and the Middles squirm along their benches to make room.

The newcomer offers vigorous handshakes all round; she doesn’t flinch at Fanny’s child-sized right arm. Clearly unaware that the way to get a particular food is to offer it to your neighbour, Miss Lister helps herself to every dish within reach, and piles her plate high with the last of the mackerel. Eliza’s never seen anyone but a grown man tuck in like this.

“Any relation to the Listers of Heighholme Hall?” Nan’s asking. “My father in Scarborough is to marry one of that family next month.”

“The bride’s barely twenty,” Fanny complains in a mutter, on her friend’s behalf.

Miss Lister chews and swallows. “Mine is the Halifax branch of the ancient county lineage. Shibden Hall’s been in the family for two centuries – a timber-framed manor house, built five years after Agincourt,” she says fondly. “The Listers were once the greatest landowners in the district.”

This bit of swank makes eyebrows go up. Margaret exchanges a smirk with Betty and says, in a dangerously civil voice, “As it happens, I went to school in Halifax myself – the Misses Mellin – till my guardian moved me to York to keep me under his nose.”

“I’ve studied with those ladies,” Miss Lister says, nodding.

“But I hadn’t heard that the master of Shibden Hall had any children,” Margaret adds.

Eliza’s pulse speeds up; the stranger’s been caught out in a lie. “Also, you said you came by Barmby Moor, and that’s not Halifax way.”

Miss Lister gives her a candid grin. “What I meant to say was, Shibden belongs to my uncle, but I spend my holidays there. Almost the whole year there when I was eleven. I’m the general favourite.”

Betty cuts through that: “So where in fact do your parents live?” “Ah, at the moment, a farm on the edge of the Wolds – just west of Market Weighton, in the East Riding.” In other words, the middle of nowhere.

Betty probes. “Your father keeps a carriage, does he?” Trying to place this interloper on the Manor School’s chessboard, without demanding outright whether Mr. Lister counts as a gentleman.

The newcomer glides past the question: “Being a captain, he’s obliged to go about the country a lot, recruiting for the French War.”

Eliza tries to think of a friendly remark. “If I may – what’s your first name?”

Those disconcerting small eyes turn on her. “Anne.”

“Miss Ann Moorsom here goes by Nan,” Frances tells Miss Lister, then points at herself and Fanny: “Mercifully you’re not another Frances, as we’ve two of those already!”

Here comes the tiny housemaid with a redcurrant tart. Eliza concentrates on her slice and lets the conversation run on, until she hears Miss Lister quip, “I do hope I haven’t fallen in with utter ignoramuses.”

The word lands like a great gobbet of horse dung.

Betty and Margaret draw back, readying themselves to strike. Betty looks more outraged, but Margaret’s faster: “Shouldn’t that be ignorami, since you claim to be a Latinist?”

The Lister girl answers easily: “In point of fact, Miss Burn, ignoramus can’t take that plural ending, as it was never a noun in Latin, only a verb, first person plural present indicative of ignorare, meaning” – her gaze skims the group – ”we do not know.”

The bell rings, and the Middles leave Miss Lister eating on as if to prove herself unrattled by the skirmish.

