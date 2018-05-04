Lucrative B.C. National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction cancelled

The B.C. National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction, which awards $40,000 to the winning author, is being cancelled. The B.C. Achievement Foundation announced on Friday that the lucrative award will be replaced – but not necessarily by an award recognizing literature.

“Really our mission is to showcase the best of British Columbia and that we recognize, steward and celebrate outstanding British Columbians,” foundation executive director Cathryn Wilson told The Globe and Mail on Friday, shortly after the announcement.

Ms. Wilson says the decision followed a board review of its fleet of award programs and a desire to refocus on the mandate.

This award – which was previously Canada’s largest non-fiction prize – is open to writers from across Canada. Most recently, Toronto-based CBC journalist Carol Off won the prize for All We Leave Behind: A Reporter’s Journey Into the Lives of Others. Past winners include Ian Brown and Sandra Martin – journalists familiar to Globe and Mail readers – as well as B.C. writers John Vaillant, Patrick Lane and Charlotte Gill.

The board says it feels the award’s goals are being met elsewhere. “There’s several similar and worthy national programs that recognize excellence in non-fiction writing and the foundation is looking at a number of other areas of recognition.”

Since its inaugural award in 2005, the prize has been awarded to 14 authors and handed out more than $500,000 in prize money. (Shortlisted authors also receive a cash prize.)

When asked if the decision was made for financial reasons, Ms. Wilson acknowledged that “it’s an expensive award,” but said the decision wasn’t a straightforward financial one.

She said the plan is to announce a new award in the next few months. The foundation, which is funded by an endowment, will continue to award its four other prizes: the BC Community Achievement Award, the BC Creative Achievement Award for Applied Art and Design, the BC Creative Achievement Award for First Nations Art and the BC Indigenous Business Award.​