Books Margaret Atwood among 2019 Center for Fiction honorees

NEW YORK
The Associated Press
Literary agent Lynn Nesbit and Margaret Atwood and some of the forces behind the Hulu adaptation of her novel The Handmaid’s Tale will be this year’s honorees at the Center for Fiction’s benefit and awards dinner.

The Center announced Tuesday that Nesbit would receive the Maxwell E. Perkins Award, given to an editor, publisher, or agent who has discovered, nurtured and championed fiction writers. Nesbit’s clients have included Jeffrey Eugenides, Anne Rice and Tom Wolfe. Atwood, Hulu executive Craig Erwich and Bruce Miller, creator and showrunner of the Hulu Handmaid’s Tale series, will be presented the centre’s first ever On Screen Award for an adaptation that reflects the “complexity and vision of great novels.”

The ceremony will be held Dec. 10 in New York.

