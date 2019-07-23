Margaret Atwood on Booker Prize longlist for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ sequel; ‘The Testaments’

Open this photo in gallery Booker Prize winners Margaret Atwood and Salman Rushdie are contenders again for the coveted fiction trophy. Rushdie, who won in 1981 for 'Midnight’s Children,' makes the 13-book longlist for his latest novel, 'Quichotte.' Atwood won in 2000 for 'The Blind Assassin' and is nominated for 'The Testaments,' a follow-up to 'The Handmaid’s Tale.' The Canadian Press

Canadian Booker Prize winner Margaret Atwood is a contender again for the coveted fiction trophy.

Atwood won in 2000 for The Blind Assassin and is nominated for The Testaments, a follow-up to The Handmaid’s Tale.

British novelist Salman Rushdie, who won in 1981 for Midnight’s Children, makes the 13-book longlist for his latest novel, Quichotte.

The eight women and five men on the list announced Wednesday include Britain’s Max Porter for Lanny; Nigerian-British writer Oyinkan Braithwaite for My Sister, the Serial Killer; British-Turkish author Elif Shafak for 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World; and Lucy Ellmann, the only American finalist, for Ducks, Newburyport.

Founded in 1969, the 50,000-pound (C$88,000) prize is open to English-language authors from around the world.

Six finalists will be announced Sept. 3, with the winner revealed Oct. 14.