Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney smiles as he arrives for Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak's speech at the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Nov. 3, 2021.Alberto Pezzali/The Associated Press

Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney is among five finalists for the National Business Book Award.

Carney is up for the $30,000 prize for Value(s): Building a Better World For All, published by Signal, in which he lays out his vision for a more equitable post-pandemic economy.

Also on the short list is Grand Chief Ronald Derrickson of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs for his memoir on finding success in business and politics, Fight or Submit: Standing Tall in Two Worlds, published by ECW Press.

Other nominees include author Stephen Bown for The Company: The Rise and Fall of the Hudson’s Bay Empire, published by Anchor Canada; economist Jeff Rubin for The Expendables: How the Middle Class Got Screwed By Globalization, published by Random House Canada; and strategist Roger Martin for When More Is Not Better: Overcoming America’s Obsession with Economic Efficiency, published by Harvard Business Review Press.

Founded in 1985, the National Business Book Award recognizes the best business-related title published the previous year.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 8.

