The betrayal of Anne Frank had been officially investigated in the Netherlands twice before – once in 1947-48 and again in 1963-64.Reuters

Early on in the roughly five-year Dutch investigation into who had betrayed Anne Frank and the seven others hiding with her during the Second World War, the team was about to investigate a variety of scenarios and had to consider an unsettling possibility: What if the person who turned them in was Jewish?

In the decades since Anne’s diary was published – which made her perhaps the most well-known victim of the Holocaust – the identity of the informant has remained a mystery.

The team asked the Dutch military’s chief rabbi for his guidance. “Hardly anything is of greater importance than the truth,” Menachem Sebbag told them. “If the betrayer turned out to be Jewish, so be it.” He reminded them that the Nazis had tried to dehumanize the Jews. “The truth is that all Jewish people are human at all levels. As humans can or will betray each other, then there will also be Jewish people among them.”

The team kept returning to that thought as the investigation made it clearer and clearer: The person they determined had informed the Nazis about Anne and the others hiding in the Amsterdam annex was in fact Jewish – one of the most prominent members of the Dutch Jewish community at the time.

The cold case team – more than 20 core people plus dozens of consultants and helpers – began its work in 2016, a project initiated by Dutch filmmaker Thijs Bayens and journalist Pieter van Twisk. They brought in retired FBI special agent Vince Pankoke to lead it. A key part of the investigation would be the use of artificial intelligence, with every bit of information fed into a database. The AI made connections the humans might have missed, cross-referencing people, addresses, dates, police officers on raids – who went with whom. Some 7,500 documents were uploaded into what became a 66-gigabyte system they called the Bookcase.

Now, they have announced their conclusion.

The years-long investigation points the finger at Arnold van den Bergh, a notary before the war and, during the Nazi occupation, a member of the Jewish Council – a body mandated by the Nazis to govern various aspects of Jewish life. After the war, Van den Bergh was on the board of the Jewish Social Work organization in Amsterdam.

The team felt “very badly” when they came to this conclusion, said Rosemary Sullivan, the Canadian author hired to write a book about the investigation. “It was the last thing you wanted.”

Sullivan’s book, The Betrayal of Anne Frank, documents the investigation, which began with 30 theories, narrowed it down to 12 scenarios and finally four main suspects, including van den Bergh.

“I think of van den Bergh as a tragic figure, not as some kind of villain,” Sullivan said. How sure is the team that he did it? Ninety-five per cent, she said. The case, 77 years old by the time it was concluded, “couldn’t be absolutely guaranteed to be accurate because there are holes.”

Anne was 13 when she, her sister Margot and parents Edith and Otto moved into the secret annex atop and behind the warehouse Otto once owned; as a Jew, he was forced to divest himself of the business after the Nazis occupied the Netherlands. Another family, the Van Pels, joined them, and then later, a dentist, Fritz Pfeffer. The entrance was hidden by a large swinging bookcase.

They were helped by a group of Otto’s former workers, including Miep Gies, who would remain a lifelong friend and confidante.

In hiding, Anne wrote in her diary. When she heard that the Dutch government in exile was hoping to publish accounts of life under Nazi occupation, she began revising it, sprucing it up, with plans to submit it once she was free.

But on Aug. 4, 1944, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the occupants of the attic were arrested in a raid by German and Dutch authorities. The Franks were sent to Westerbork, then Auschwitz, where Edith Frank died. Anne and Margot were deported to Bergen-Belsen, where both died in early 1945. Anne was 15. Otto was the only survivor, liberated from Auschwitz by the Russians.

After the raid, Gies salvaged some papers from the secret annex, including Anne’s diary. Originally published in 1947, it is probably the most widely read account of the Holocaust.

Sullivan’s book is a compelling page-turner that traces the Franks’ movements and arrest and follows several theories – some well-established, others outliers.

Was it the warehouse manager, Willem van Maaren, who had made the call? Was it the wife of another warehouse worker, who also worked as an occasional cleaner for the company? Another family of Jews who had been arrested nearby? Was it the sister of one of the helpers, an active Nazi sympathizer?

Each theory was disproved but one: van den Bergh.

A key piece of evidence turned out to be an old one, considered and dismissed in an earlier investigation.

Shortly after returning to Amsterdam from Auschwitz, Otto Frank received an anonymous note telling him: “Your hideout in Amsterdam was reported at the time [to the authorities] by A. van den Bergh.” The note said van den Bergh had supplied a list of addresses.

The betrayal had been officially investigated in the Netherlands twice before – once in 1947-48 and again in 1963-64; both focused on the chief suspect, van Maaren.

The note was submitted not in the original investigation but in 1963. Why Otto Frank kept the note secret and waited so long to submit it to an investigator was a mystery at the centre of the cold case investigation.

The team kept coming back to that note – which they knew about but didn’t actually possess. When they finally got their hands on a copy, they did all kinds of forensic work, including evaluating the speech pattern of the writer and the strokes of the typewriter.

Van den Bergh, born in 1886 in the Dutch town of Oss, was one of only seven Jewish notaries operating in Amsterdam before the war – a large and successful business. He was well known in the Jewish community and a member of the charitable organization the Committee for Jewish Refugees.

In 1941, he was invited to become a founding member of the Jewish Council. He served as the council’s notary and attended meetings of the Emigration Department, which compiled the names of Jews who would be placed on deportation lists.

The Nazis no longer allowed Jews to work as notaries, and van den Bergh’s business was overtaken by a Dutch Nazi sympathizer, J.W.A. Schepers. Schepers had it out for van den Bergh, who had made the takeover of the business challenging by limiting access to the files.

After the Jewish Council was disbanded in 1943, most of its members were deported to concentration camps. The cold case team was surprised to find that van den Bergh, according to records, had not spent time in any camps, nor had anyone in his family – he had three daughters and a wife.

That became a central clue.

At some point, van den Bergh had managed to change his status to no longer be identified as a Jew. This meant he needed to resign from the Jewish Council. But, more to the point, the team wondered: How had he managed to swing that?

According to the investigation, when he managed to shed his Jewish status, Schepers was apoplectic. Van den Bergh was warned he was in danger of being arrested. He, his children and his wife remained in hiding, in various locations – with the help of the resistance.

“Van den Bergh’s case was exceptional,” Sullivan writes. “On the one hand, he was able to ask the resistance to hide his children; on the other, he had enough powerful contacts in the Nazi hierarchy to secure [non-Jewish] status and then to be warned in time when that status was withdrawn. This, to the team, was suspicious.”

The cold case team interviewed a granddaughter of van den Bergh; a woman (her name is not revealed in the book) who had never met him; he died before she was born. When they eventually showed her the note naming her grandfather as the betrayer, she was shocked. Finally she said, if he had done it, it would have been for only one reason: to save his own family.

It’s also how the cold case team has come to view it.

“I think that the only way I can cope with it is by seeing van den Bergh as a tragic figure. He was a noble, an honorable man, a notary, he was working with Jewish immigration groups to help immigrants who were escaping from Germany,” said Sullivan in an interview. She emphasizes that she understands how someone in his position would do everything they could.

“He gives that list as a way of keeping him and his family out of the extermination camps. … And it really matters to me and I think it mattered to the group that that was an anonymous list of addresses – there were no names. He was not betraying Otto Frank. And the real culpability rests with the inhumaneness of the Nazi soldiery.”

The team also concluded that Otto Frank (who died in 1980) may have known van den Bergh had done it, as had Gies. She let it slip at a U.S. university. When a student asked who gave the Franks away, her answer indicated that the betrayer was dead by 1960, but that she didn’t know who it was. If she didn’t know who it was, how did she know the person was dead?

Van den Bergh died in 1950. (Gies died in 2010.)

Why would Otto Frank want to keep this secret? The team came to believe he was concerned about the impact of revealing that a Jew had turned in other Jews. Frank had always said he didn’t want to harm the culprit’s children – another clue; some suspects did not have children.

The anonymous note mentioned that van den Bergh shared the address of the annex with authorities, not the names of its occupants. Pankoke wondered: Perhaps this made the act feel less personal to Frank? Perhaps van den Bergh hoped that the people hiding at these addresses had since moved on? (Many Jews in hiding were frequently on the move.)

In the end, the team came to its conclusion not with a flash of insight or a bombshell revelation in a eureka moment, but, as Sullivan writes, “a slow coming together of evidence and motive, a jigsaw puzzle piece that suddenly, undeniably fit.”

All along, Pankoke had said they needed to consider three things: knowledge, motive and opportunity. Knowledge: It’s almost certain that the members of the Jewish Council had lists of addresses of Jews in hiding. Motive: Van den Bergh was trying to keep his family safe and thought he could do so by offering this information. Opportunity: Van den Bergh was in regular contact with high-placed Nazis.

The book emphasizes that van den Bergh was not ultimately responsible for these deaths. “That responsibility rests forever with the Nazi occupiers who terrorized and decimated a society, turning neighbor against neighbor,” writes Sullivan. “It is they who were culpable in the deaths.”

But she is anxious now, worried that the information could be used by anti-Semites. “That’s why I think that nobody can judge van den Bergh who has not been in his position. And who among us, if our families were on the line and heading to extermination camps, wouldn’t do what we could? And if what we could do would be to offer anonymous addresses, I don’t know that I know many people who could resist it. … The only ones responsible are the Nazis.”

