As concert schedules fill up, so too does the publishing calendar for new music books. Michael Barclay’s account of five remarkable years in Canadian sounds, Martha Wainwright’s earthy but ultimately poignant memoir and Matti Friedman’s look at Leonard Cohen’s forgotten visit to a war come recommended.

Title: Hearts on Fire: Six Years that Changed Canadian Music – 2000-2005

Hearts on Fire: Six Years that Changed Canadian Music – 2000-2005 Author: Michael Barclay

Michael Barclay Genre: Non-fiction

Non-fiction Publisher: ECW

ECW Pages: 618

Courtesy of ECW Press

On a winter night in 2001, author Michael Barclay bumped into fellow music journalist Stuart Berman at a club show in Toronto featuring upstart indie bands the Hidden Cameras and Royal City. “Mark my words,” Berman told Barclay. ”This is the start of something.” He was correct – it’s the anecdote that starts Barclay new book, and, more importantly, it’s a moment in time that captures a coming of age in Canadian music.

Barclay is an elite authority on the subject, with particular expertise on the indie scene. He co-authored 2001′s Have Not Been the Same: The Can-Rock Renaissance 1985–1995, a book that focuses on bands and artists such as Blue Rodeo and the Tragically Hip who conquered Canada but failed to break bigger markets. Hearts on Fire (out April 26) is the cohesive, meticulous and important follow-up that documents the subsequent, unexpected international rise of Canadian cool.

You can guess the hip artists who get attention here: the Feists, the Arcade Fires, the Broken Social Scenes. Yet Nickelback, the band music critics love to hate, is not ignored: The author both acknowledges and dismisses their phenomenon with a 2½ page chapter. You could call Barclay a music nerd, but I won’t. His bits on Kathleen Edwards and his chapter on Hawksley Workman’s rise and fall, for example, are quite human. Workman is quoted talking about timing and momentum – themes that echo throughout the book.

In his introduction, Barclay predicts that readers across the country will judge Hearts on Fire as having “too much Toronto.” He’s right – some will. On the other hand, he also suggests Toronto readers will complain about a lack of homegrown content. I doubt that very much. Regardless, Canadians from all places have something to be proud of when it comes the country’s music. Barclay, with this scholarly but lively read, has something to be proud of as well.

Title: Who by Fire: War, Atonement, and the Resurrection of Leonard Cohen

Who by Fire: War, Atonement, and the Resurrection of Leonard Cohen Author: Matti Friedman

Matti Friedman Genre: Non-fiction

Non-fiction Publisher: McClelland & Stewart

McClelland & Stewart Pages: 224

Courtesy of Penguin Random House Canada

“I’m going to Israel. The war.”

Leonard Cohen wrote that about his weird, mostly forgotten trip in 1973 to the Yom Kippur War. He didn’t bring his guitar. He was at a low ebb creatively at age 39, discouraged with the music business. “I just feel like I want to shut up,” he told an interviewer. Three years earlier he had played to hundreds of thousands at the Isle of Wight Festival. Then he was in the Sinai desert, one front line as good another to a poet-warrior.

Who by Fire is Canadian-Israeli journalist Matti Friedman’s eloquently forensic account of Cohen’s war-zone rolling thunder revue. Friedman digs deep, blowing the dust off a Cohen-created literary manuscript of 45 typewritten pages found in the McClelland & Stewart archives, among other sources.

The result is a time capsule of impromptu appearances at military bases – “each concert was a pure artistic transmission,” Friedman writes. It’s an inimitable read about a music tour with no show business involved at all.

Title: Stories I Might Regret Telling You

Stories I Might Regret Telling You Author: Martha Wainwright

Martha Wainwright Genre: Memoir

Memoir Publisher: Random House Canada

Random House Canada Pages: 246

Courtesy of Penguin Random House Canada

First off, the cheeky title of Martha Wainwright’s memoir, Stories I Might Regret Telling You, is not clickbait. That an early draft of the book was used against the author in her divorce battle is indicative of her honesty. Mind you, the book is not salacious. Yes, the Canadian-American singer-songwriter has a working knowledge of a variety of recreational drugs and, yes, she’s travelled in some pretty groovy circles. The tales are often tame, though: watching Mick Jagger eat a banana; sharing a hot tub with Cyndi Lauper. We don’t even get the name of the Hollywood hottie with which Wainwright enjoyed a one-night stand.

Wainwright is the daughter of acclaimed musicians Kate McGarrigle and Loudon Wainwright III, and the younger sister of noted singer – composer Rufus Wainwright. The McGarrigle-Wainwright clan are candid people. We learn that Loudon Wainwright told a teenage Martha that she was nearly aborted. It had to do with the conflict of music careers with family obligations – something that Martha had to deal with as an adult herself.

Wainwright writes about her relationship with singer-songwriter Dan Bern, one of the many Next Bob Dylan candidates. Wainwright fails to mention that her own father was one of the Next Bob Dylans too.

It’s often said that music is a “man’s world,” but that’s not the half of it. Wainwright performs while pregnant and in pain. She squeezes in gigs while raising a baby because she needs the bread. Her husband (who claims he “made” Wainwright’s career, according to the singer) wasn’t working.

Wainwright is less a great writer than an efficient, blunt one. Anyone familiar with her infamously expletive-laced 2005 song about her father knows she can succinctly (if indelicately) get her point across. She doesn’t devote a lot of words in this memoir to her music – perhaps she feels her songs explain themselves. Instead, she concentrates on career choices and family bonds and dysfunction. Her personal story reverberates.

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.