In the 1930s, the Detection Club – a set of mystery-spinning luminaries, which included Agatha Christie and Dorothy L. Sayers – set out their “10 Commandments of Detective Fiction.” The tongue-in-cheek list included such sensible guardrails as “the detective can’t do it” and “no more than one secret room or passage per story.” These ideas helped shape some of the greatest whodunnits in literary history – there’d be no Poirot without these rules! – and kept television viewing schedules stacked with cozy adaptations of grisly murders in chocolate box villages.

Nearly a century later, a new wave of British crime writers (almost all women) have taken up their torch, tweaking the rules to suit the mood of the day. There’s generally a spouse who comes under suspicion, for example, although the “it’s always the husband” cliche means it’s actually almost never him. The main character (our detective, if you will) is inevitably a damaged, fragile-but-strong woman with a troubled past, and if you trust the mild-mannered, boring-but-sweet friend introduced early into the story, you do so at your peril.

It’s a formula that somehow inevitably always surprises, and a delicious way to pass a spine-tingling afternoon. The inevitable resolution in a neat solution – which you can generally begin to piece together when you’re about three-quarters of the way through – is comforting in our out-of-control times in the same way the first “golden age” of detective fiction soothed an audience still recovering from the upheaval of the First World War.

A leading light of this new generation is Ruth Ware – its Agatha Christie, I’d even posit – whose latest novel has been on The Globe and Mail’s bestseller list for 10 weeks since it debuted at No. 1 back in July. (Her book before this, One By One, about guests at a snow-bound chalet slowly picked off by a killer in their ranks, actually has very strong echoes of Christie’s And Then There Were None, unequivocally the best crime novel ever written, no arguments entertained.)

The It Girl, whose silly title doesn’t really do it justice, is everything you’d want in a slow-burn, taut psychological thriller: A locked-room mystery, of sorts, where the only possible killer is the one person we just know it can’t be; a tangled web of secrets between a group of friends; and a pitch-perfect setting in an Oxford college – a favourite of G.K. Chesterton et al – that piles on all the atmospheric detail the inevitable television adaptation could ever ask for. (It has been optioned, so Netflix/PBS Masterpiece/etc., we’re ready when you are.)

Here’s how it all begins: Ten years ago, Hannah walked into their shared flat to find her university roommate, the charismatic, capricious April, strangled in front of the fireplace. Shortly afterward, police arrest the unnerving, stalker-y college porter for the murder. After all, Hannah had seen him leaving their building minutes before she discovered her dead bestfriend, and there’s no way anyone else would have been able to access the stairwell in that time. He was convicted on the strength of this testimony and sentenced to life in prison.

And yet. Something has always bothered Hannah about that night – not that she can put her finger on it, of course – and it’s only when the porter dies in jail, a broken man protesting his innocence to the end, that her guilt drives her to pull at the too-neatly-tied-threads of the accepted version of events. Did we mention she’s now married to Will, April’s then-boyfriend, and digging into this could mean questioning everything he’s ever led her to believe about his whereabouts that fateful evening? Oh, and she’s also just found out April was potentially pregnant at the time of her death – and it’s not entirely clear who the father might have been. (Will’s best friend, who she’s been sleeping with on the side all term? The professor who lives across the hall from them? Will, on the verge of breaking up with her? None of these options gives Hannah, six months pregnant now herself, much peace at night.)

I’ll leave you the delicious pleasure of unraveling the rest.

