The PEN World Voices Festival is returning this year with a line-up created by a curation committee including one Canadian, Devyani Saltzman.

The PEN World Voices Festival is returning this year – in person in New York plus a few satellite events in Los Angeles – with a lineup created by a curation committee including one Canadian, Devyani Saltzman. Saltzman was founding curator of literary programming at Luminato, director of literary arts at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, and most recently director of public programming at the Art Gallery of Ontario. She is now an independent consultant and curator with a particular interest in BIPOC leadership and institutional change in arts and culture.

“How do we achieve true positive structural change in our organizations, how do the shifts in power last and the people put in positions of power who are of colour thrive in sustainable ways that don’t lead to brown burnout?” said Saltzman, in a recent interview, conducted over Zoom.

The PEN festival features a large Canadian contingent, including Anishinaabe author and Globe and Mail columnist Tanya Talaga, author and former Globe correspondent Omar El Akkad, poet Canisia Lubrin, Métis author Cherie Dimaline, novelist Sheila Heti, Cree journalist Connie Walker, and Suzanne Simard, the UBC forest ecology professor whose book Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest has caused a sensation.

“There are multiple threads that all deal with this moment of crux and tipping point in human history,” says Saltzman, who brought in a number of these authors.

Saltzman, 42, is half-Punjabi and half-Jewish, the daughter of filmmakers Deepa Mehta and Paul Saltzman. While she says she hasn’t experienced incidents of overt racism as an adult working in Canadian arts, it has been difficult in other ways.

In a Walrus talk she delivered in 2019, Saltzman spoke about her experiences at Banff. With structural changes in leadership and the loss of the centre’s first program dedicated to BIPOC writers, Saltzman felt increasingly isolated and her health started to fail. She ended up in hospital for two weeks, she said in her talk, exhausted, unable to stand.

“I think it can be very heavy when there isn’t a critical amount of people of colour in position and around you. And I think I just happened to hit ... that transition point,” Saltzman told the Globe, emphasizing that she had an amazing four years at Banff.

“I just didn’t have the language or the tools to hold that weight. And it affected my health badly. I’d say I suffered from brown burnout. ... That’s why I think we need positive road maps on how to support each other, as legacy institutions go through change.”

The more than 30 events at this year’s PEN festival, which runs May 11-14, will address a list of pressing issues, including the war in Ukraine. On the penultimate day, the festival will convene an Emergency World Voices Congress of Writers in response to the invasion. That evening, the Arthur Miller Freedom to Write Lecture will be given by Ukrainian writer Andrey Kurkov, who is president of PEN Ukraine and has been documenting the war’s horrors.

The festival will also reflect the global rise of autocracy, the climate emergency, this moment of social justice reckoning and Indigenous sovereignty.

The offerings are wide and diverse – and not all super serious. Saltzman programmed a panel on the renaissance of horror and dystopian fiction that will include Dimaline and another Canadian author, Iain Reid.

Personally, she will be continuing her work to augment and amplify BIPOC voices in arts leadership and throughout arts organizations. She is writing a book, her second, dealing with these issues. “I actually think it’s a critical, exciting moment, ” she says.

Partly as research, has launched a podcast, The Culture Shift, commissioned by Crow’s Theatre, that looks at these questions. Guests so far have included author and UBC Journalism head Kamal Al-Solaylee; founding artistic and executive director of Toronto’s Indigenous Fashion Week Sage Paul; and Sirish Rao, co-founder of Vancouver’s Indian Summer Festival.

She is interested in how structural change remains sustainable throughout an organization – from top to bottom. “And I don’t think we’ve cracked that yet,” she says. She will continue her work “finding ways to ensure it’s deep and in the bones.”

