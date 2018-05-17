 Skip to main content

Penguin Random House Canada CEO Brad Martin retiring

The Canadian Press

Brad Martin speaks in Toronto on June 23, 2015.

Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

Penguin Random House Canada CEO Brad Martin is stepping down and will be replaced by the company’s president and publisher, Kristin Cochrane.

The company announced Thursday that Martin is retiring on June 30.

Cochrane, who will also join the company’s global executive committee, will become responsible for day-to-day and long-term publishing and business strategy.

Penguin Canada and Random House of Canada were brought under the same ownership as part of a 2013 merger between publishers Bertelsmann and Pearson PLC.

Penguin Canada’s imprints include Viking, Hamish Hamilton and Allen Lane, while the imprints of Random House of Canada, which acquired McClelland & Stewart in 2012, include Doubleday Canada and Knopf Canada.

