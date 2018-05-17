Penguin Random House Canada CEO Brad Martin retiring

Penguin Random House Canada CEO Brad Martin is stepping down and will be replaced by the company’s president and publisher, Kristin Cochrane.
The company announced Thursday that Martin is retiring on June 30.
Cochrane, who will also join the company’s global executive committee, will become responsible for day-to-day and long-term publishing and business strategy.
Penguin Canada and Random House of Canada were brought under the same ownership as part of a 2013 merger between publishers Bertelsmann and Pearson PLC.
Penguin Canada’s imprints include Viking, Hamish Hamilton and Allen Lane, while the imprints of Random House of Canada, which acquired McClelland & Stewart in 2012, include Doubleday Canada and Knopf Canada.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.